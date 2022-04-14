By Chris Onuoha

A new book simply titled “Deportee” is set to grace the bookshelves and homes of discerning readers. The highly intriguing masterpiece and thought provoking book that queries ones illogical and elusive quest to a world unknown is a creative work by Ikenna Okeh, a Nigerian writer in diaspora. Ikenna Okeh is a young man who presumably, like everyone else, loves to live life in full, love good books, quality entertainment and ready to consume as he beholds.

“With ‘Deportee’, I set out as every writer, to entertain, and perhaps bring some degree of enlightenment to an aspect of our existence that is given cursory attention. That’s the beauty of art and in which the writer finds his role in the society; mixing entertainment with enlightenment. So, first and foremost, the intention of writing this book is entertainment and enlightenment,” says Okeh.

The book ‘Deportee’ that will be revealed on Friday April 15, 2022 in Oxford University, United Kingdom, endorsed by Prof Onyeka Nwelue, Ikhide Ikheloa, Echezonachukwu, Kelvin Kellman among others is another engaging collection from a prolific writer who has done compelling works of poetry and children books previously. The new work will be available in all Waterstones and Blackwell’s bookstores in the UK, and can be ordered from Amazon.

“This isn’t my first book. I’ve put out poetry collections and children’s books in the past. I’ve also put out a crime novel, ‘The Operative’ in 2018. However ‘Deportee’ is my international debut,” remarked the Okeh.

The author whose newest published material will be showcased in the prestigious UK institution, Oxford University, could not hide his goose bumps while chatting with vanguard reporter, saying, “I’m excited, and I’ll be lying if I say that I’m not nervous. This work already is breathing. It’s assuming a life of its own, and this could be both thrilling and frightening.”

Taking a brief peep into the content and his intent, Ikenna explained that people especial African descents take big issues like migration and its implication for granted. He however opined that sometimes, ambiguous and deceptive promises by gullible travel agencies compound intending migrants’ woes with illusive deal

“As an immigrant, I’ve had bad experiences, especially in my time living in Northern Cyprus. I’ve seen others, fellow Africans, have it worse. They’d arrived Northern Cyprus, where this book is partly set, with a lot of expectations sold to them by travel agents, only to get disappointed upon arriving at Ercan airport. The plight of young African immigrants in Northern Cyprus isn’t any different from what’s obtainable in most other parts of the world. However, in Northern Cyprus, it’s gotten to the stage that shouldn’t be ignored, at least for the dignity of humanity,” Okeh quipped.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect of this work as at when I was writing it. For me, I felt I needed to reconcile with my experiences. I must confess that they haunted me until I was done writing this book. Only then did I find peace. If I should count personal reconciliation as my expectation, then I think I’ve succeeded with it – Ikenna Okeh”

Talking about reconciliation, hunted experience and expectations, they should be the crux of the matter in the message the book is trying to pass across. However, Ikenna was honest to express his reservations about Africans whose haughty visions to migrate to an illusive destination are met with dashed hope.

“I wouldn’t have bothered about that. But now that you asked, I’ve given thought to it and I think this book will help people deal with deportation in a healthier manner borne out of understanding of their world and their own struggles. Deportation shouldn’t be a stigma. And we shouldn’t treat our relatives like push-overs when they get deported. I mean, when you stop to think of it, it’s a most primitive perception of life and the journey that life is.

“I also hope that this book will spur discussions on immigration, and if these discussions are meaningful enough as to effect policies in positive ways, then this novel would have found social relevance. And I’ll be most happy to live to see this.”

Ikenna admits that ‘Deportee’ should serve as a handbook for intending travellers and migrants. “If anyone considers ‘Deportee’ as a representation of Africa in a foreign land, I’ll toast to that,” he added.