BY Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, Prof. Adullahi Mustapha says with the acceptance of the genetically modified (GM) beans, the pod borer insect-resistant variety, by the agency, Nigeria can eradicate hunger and malnutrition in the country.

Prof. Mustapha stated this during a Live demonstration of the Biotech Beans Eating Themed, “Eating is Believing”, a Biotech Beansd Programme organised by Open Forum for Agricultural Biotechnology, OFAB Nigeria at NABDA headquarters, Lugbe, Abuja.

He said the taste of the prepared BT Cowpea prepared in more than five different delicacies showcased the quality of the important components the food is made of for human body.

With a national acceptance of the new improved Cowpea, which has high insect resistant feature, he said Nigeria can eradicate hunger and malnutrition currently ravaging the country in short time.

He added that the Cowpea can as well create a value chain that does not stop at farmers smiling to their banks with high yields but can as well create opportunity for food vendors as demonstrated at the Eating ceremony.

‘‘Biotech is a science that can be delivered from laboratory to stomach. For those who are sceptical of Biotech foods, I challenge you to come and taste the BT Cowpea to ascertain the veracity of our stand on these crops and the safety.

‘’We came up with this crop because we feel that we should be able to produce what we consume instead of taking what was produced outside Nigeria’’.

He encouraged farmers to embrace the new crop to experience the potential benefits.

He also called on consumers to patronise the farmers.

The OFAB Nigeria Coordinator, Dr, Rose Gidado described the Eating experience as climax of the efforts put into research for the crop.

She said the benefits of the crop transcends nutritional and economic values but can go further to create jobs for young and enterprising farmers.

Other benefits of the BT Cowpea include: low calories, high in Vitamin A and C and can detoxify toxic body. I can also help diabetic patients.

He advised farmers to take advantage it offers and urged the public to embrace it.

‘‘This technology is good because it enhances the potentials of agriculture. We need to work as a team to get result, if we work in isolation, it will yield little result. The technology we are using is tested and has proven to be safe and acceptable across the world. Nigeria will try as much as possible to use this technology to fight food insecurity and malnutrition.

Nigeria has taken the lead in this regard, we expect other African nations to emulate Nigeria.’’

In his goodwill message, Coordinator, OFAB Ghana, Richard Ameyaw said: “The motive of my coming here today was to get first-hand experience from Nigerian success story and apply lessons learnt.

Nigeria has brazed the trail. I will take this message back home. This is sure way Ghana can eradicate hunger and poverty.’’

Narrating his experience, the lead researcher at NABDA, Dr. Francis Onyekachi said he started working on the BT Cowpea since 2011 and described the Eating exercise as a dream come through.

‘‘I was happy when I visited farmers last year, seeing smiles on their faces. Today is more exciting , seeing over five delicacies prepared from the BT Cowpea.’’

According to him, there is nothing to worry about the crop as it is regulated by constituted authorities.

Consumers and participants at the Live Demonstration of the genetically modified (GM) beans, testified that it tasted same with the local and popular variety.

A student of the University of Abuja, Mathew Ukwuasu, testified that after consuming the variety, he couldn’t tell the difference in taste, between the local and the pod borer variety.

Other testifiers called on Nigerians to accept the beans, believing that the taste would convince them.

Recall that amid criticism against the adoption of the technology, two modifies variety of BT Cowpea and Cotton have so far been approved and released by Nigeria.