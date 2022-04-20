By Nnamdi Ojiego

In a show of transparency, a real estate company, Winhomes Global Services Ltd, has reaffirmed its strong reputation for integrity with the physical allocation of plots of land to subscribers at one of its estate projects.

The company also used the occasion to reward some of its deserving sales consultants with exciting gift items such as refrigerators, television sets and air conditioning sets for their outstanding performance.

Better known for its long history of excellence, Winhome has carved an enviable niche in the industry as one of the most trusted real estate companies in Nigeria.

Speaking at the handing over event attended by hundreds of subscribers and top real estate industry professionals, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Winhomes, Mrs. Ifeoma Okengwu, reassured subscribers and prospective investors of the company’s determination to deliver on its promises.

She stated that everyone who invested in the Winhomes estate project would not have any cause to worry about their allocations, adding that “this is the first batch and we would still have the second batch in the coming months.”

