By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

At least 1,326 households have been displaced while 463 houses in three local government areas in Cross River have been destroyed by windstorm.

The 1,326 households were affected as a result of the effect of the windstorm which vanguard gathered occured in Yala, Obudu and Ogoja all in the Northern Senatorial District of the state affecting 14 communities.

Mr Godwin Tepikor, Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South South, and his team were conducted round the affected areas by the council officials and youths from the communities on Monday.

While in Obudu local government, the team visited the affected communities of Bewbone, Abonkib, Bebuagbong, Igwo and Okworutung.

Tepikor told Vanguard that the assessment tour followed a ‘save our soul’ report from the Chairman of Obudu Council area, Mr Boniface Eraye, following a windstorm incident that occurred on April 12, 2022.

“The disaster affected 503 households and damaged 249 buildings and other household property in Obudu local government area.

“Also, in Yala local government area, we visited five communities affected by windstorm. The communities are Okpoma, Otuche, Olachor, Idigbo and Igbekurikor.

“The assessment followed a save our soul report from the Chairman of the local government, Mr Fabian Ogbeche.

“We were conducted round the affected areas with officials from the Nigerian Red Cross, Police, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency and other members of the communities.

“The incident, which occurred on April 5 2022, affected 486 households, 214 buildings and destroyed household property including economic trees in the affected communities,” he said.

In the same vein, Tepikor revealed that the windstorm disaster that occurred in Ogoja local government area on April 5 2022, affected Ishibori, Ukelle, Ogboje and Abakpa communities.

According to him, 337 households were affected by the disaster, while several houses and property were destroyed, including economic trees.

Speaking further, he said that the assessment in Ogoja local government area followed a distress call made by Chairman of Council, Mr Emmanuel Ishabor.

“On the whole, the windstorm disaster that affected Yala, Obudu and Ogoja local government areas destroyed over 463 houses and affected 1,326 households,” he said.

