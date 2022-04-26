.

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

One of the key points of the 2022 Gender Roundtable hosted by Jobberman in partnership with WIMBIZ and Mastercard Foundation, was the fact that women should be deliberate and intentional about their gender.

The roundtable was geared at engaging key stakeholders in the private, public and development sectors on contextual actions that can build a gender-balanced society as suggested by the Global Gender Gap 2021 report.

Sharing her experience, Investment professional and former public servant, Yewande Sadiku, explained that there are numerous tools available to women in the 21st Century.

Speaking to women, Sadiku pointed out that: “There are resources on the internet as well as articles that women could read. There are both short and long speeches on Youtube that people could learn from.

“It is also important for young girls to see examples of people who have been successful that they can leverage.

“Anybody who is really interested in changing the narrative will always find a way. Women should be unapologetic. It is important to build a reputation for hard work. Be aggressive and intentional to build a passive income. Women should surround themselves with excellent people. The choice of life partner is also important. Women should be supported with effective staff that are paid and treated rightly.

“Leverage on networks and learn from front burners. You cannot make a withdrawal if you have not made a deposit. Be shameless about breaking the bias and be unapologetic about who you are.

“You cannot be a true leader without being authentic and you cannot be authentic without having integrity.

“Women must know that they must work hard. Even the Bible does not say everything will be easy according to Proverbs 31.

“Setting a reputation for hard work will give you the opportunity in life later. But, if you are not able to pull your weight, it will be very difficult to have multitudes of options available.

“Women do not want equality, rather they want equity,” she said.

With the theme: Beyond the Bias: Unmasking the Barriers, the CEO Jobberman, Nigeria, Oreoluwa Boboye disclosed that as a recruitment organisation, there is a need to highlight challenges in securing jobs for women in the workplace.

According to him, giving access to people to connect employers is important.

“Over the past 13 years, we have been doing this, and that has given us lots of data points especially around how different demography interacts with jobs on our platform.

“When it comes to job searching, the female demography is more vulnerable. And that is why; we take the Young Africa Works project by Mastercard, to look into it with our vast experience in the recruitment space. There is a need to interrogate in order to dive deep into gender bias. Know what informs the bias and the barriers that have been set up over the years.

“It is believed that this project will transform into policymaking and that the policymakers will join us and takes this forward.

“An economy or society where the female genders participate fully, will be prosperous and we want a prosperous Nigeria.

“This is part of the agenda to achieve that society.

“There is a need for the female gender to understand that the difference between a man and a woman should not be seen as a weakness. Everybody should concentrate on his or her area of strength and deliver to society,” he said.

Also, Managing Director, ROAM Jobs, Hilda Kragha, said women need to begin to have conversations with themselves. “We need to be connected, diligent and speak up on issues. Every woman must know that good work brings credibility.

Meanwhile, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite, noted that gender-based issues should be a continuous discussion.

“We do not want people to think that gender-based issues should only come up annually when International Women’s Day is celebrated in March. We want people to realise that it is an ongoing discussion,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Adegbite hinted: “It is a research done by Jobberman in the Nigerian labour market and the kind of gender biases that exist.

“Apart from the fact that we are launching the research, it is very important to unmask those biases.

“It is important that we have different stakeholders, as the research would be sent to both public and private organizations. It is our expectation that from the research, they will begin to see and note practical steps that could be taken in various organizations and address them,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria