 Wilson Badejo Foundation appoints Emokpae as Chairman

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Corporate strategist, Dr. Osaren Emokpae has been appointed Chairman of the Wilson Badejo Foundation, WBF.

A statement from Mindshare Group said the appointment followed the transition of the erstwhile chairman, Rev Wilson Badejo and vice-chairman, Mrs.Yinka Badejo.

The statement said that the appointment of the new chairman was unanimously adopted by the board at a meeting held on 6th March 2022, chaired by Elder Segun Olusanya.

Emokpae who doubles as theologian, development economist and founder of EDJOHN School of Management, is also Chairman of organisations including: LAPO NGO; Havilah Group; Mindshare Group and Concorde Security.

Emokpae is a Fellow of the Institute of Marketing, APCON, and Management Consultants with two doctoral degrees in Philosophy and Organisational Resilience, as well as an Alumnus of Oxford University, Cranfied University, Hertfordshire University and University of Lagos.

Also,Femi Badejo was elected as vice chairman of WBF and Miss Oreoluwa as director of WBF

Meanwhile, Emokpae appointed four board committees for WBF, such as: Finance and General Purpose Committee: Femi Badejo as Chairman; Rev Bola Adams as Deputy Chairman and Miss Ore Badejo as member.

For Lecture and Scholarship Board Committee, Prof. Kemanbonta elected as Chairman; Prof. Oladipo-Deputy Chairman; Eng. Abiola Olayande-ex-officio member; among others.

While Mrs DK Kwakpowe was elected as chairman of Operations and Vocation Committee with Rev Dr Ben Taiwo as Deputy Chairman, Elder Onome Osifo-Whisky is Chairman of Board Audit Committee; Dr Ben Taiwo is Deputy Chairman.

In his first address to the board of WBF, the new chairman stated that to immortalise the visioner/former chairman Rev (Dr.) Badejo and vice chairman Rev (Mrs) Badejo, the foundation is to be totally restructured-with institutions and processes to enhance robust corporate governance in fulfilling its mandate to make significant contribution in reducing poverty in Nigeria.

He went further to state that board’s committees would be developed as instruments of effective administration and governance structure of the foundation and that a performance evaluation framework will be installed to appraise all directors in exercising their functions.

He also announced that the next WBF lecture will hold in the Institute of International Affairs with erudite scholar and Director General Of the Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osagie as guest speaker.

The occasion will have the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria – Rev Sam Aboyeji as chairman; and Mr Femi Adesina- Special Adviser to the President on Media as and Very Special Guest of honor.