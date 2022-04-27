By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has declared House of Representative member and 2023 Rivers state governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, wanted for allegedly masterminding suspected cultists disturbance at the Port Harcourt secretariat of the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development comes as Dagogo, a member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the National Assembly on Friday alleged some elements in the state were bent on pushing falsehood against his 2023 governorship ambition.

Wike donates N200m to Kaduna State IDPs

Wike in a Wednesday night statement through his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, accused the voiceful Rivers lawmaker of mobilising cultists to attack the PDP state office in the Rivers capital.



Ebiri statement asserted that “The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is and must be made to face prosecution. Already some of the hoodlums hired by Farah Dagogo have been arrested and will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”