As Gowon seeks support, says ‘NYSC, one of many solutions instituted to tackle Nigeria’s sociopolitical problems post-Biafra war’



By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, in Abuja flagged-off the operations of its radio and television stations, stressing that it would complement the mainstream agencies in preserving Nigeria’s unity.

Vanguard reports that a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, were present at the event.

Sunday Dare was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Isma’il Abubakar, while the Army Chief was represented by Major-General PP Malla.

Speaking at the occasion, Director-General of the NYSC, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the broadcast stations were not a duplicate or replacement for existing media agencies of the government.

He said, “The establishment of NYSC Radio and Television is part of the whole gamut of activities designed to further advance the cause of the Scheme, which today symbolizes national unity.



“The NYSC is at the forefront of raising a crop of youth entrepreneurs that contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Products through their exposure to the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training.



“While the NYSC Radio broadcasts do Channel 88.3 FM in Abuja the NYSC Television runs on TStv Channel 365.”

Ibrahim also said the promotion of national national ethos as well as value reorientation were the main reasons behind the formation of the media outfit.



He added that the existing media arms of the Scheme not enough to redirect the mindset of youths towards national integration.

“The philosophy behind the establishment of these stations is multifaceted. They will educate and entertain: give the Scheme a stronger voice to propagate the programmes and sensitize Nigerians on the policies of government.



“In addition, they will promote national unity and ethos, as well as value re-orientation. Thus, they will contribute in redirecting the mindsets of Nigerians, especially the youth, towards things that are noble.”

In his keynote address, Gowon said the NYSC was only one of the many solutions instituted by his regime half a century ago to tackle the many socio-political problems facing the country post-Biafra civil war.

He said, “It is because of my love and trust for the young people, especially at that stage of our development (after the civil war) that was why we instituted the NYSC. I can assure you that as we look forward to them becoming the leaders of the country.

“The Scheme has, in almost five decades of its existence, successfully harnessed the potentials of our graduate youths as models for defining patriotism, credible and quality leadership as well as economic regeneration.

“So, these media outfits will serve as veritable tools for driving our quest for national unity: cohesion and purposeful development.”