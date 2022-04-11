Late Osinachi

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Police, FCT Command, has disclosed why Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of gospel songbird, Osinachi, was arrested.

Osinachi, 42, was reported to have died from throat cancer after days on life support .

However, soon after, various reports accused her husband of domestic violence.

Allegations of constant beatings and bullying by the husband went viral, with revelations that the Dunamis International Church lead singer was kicked in the chest.

In fact, late Osinachi’s elder sister, Favour Made, told Vanguard that she did not die of cancer.

She said: “The husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, hit her with his leg on the chest.

“The singer died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest from the kicking she got from her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu.”

Police

A Police source disclosed that operatives from the Lugbe Division, on Sunday, arrested Mr. Nwachukwu and that investigation had commenced into singer’s death.

Speaking on latest development, the Police confirmed they arrested Mr. Nwachukwu on a case of suspected homicide, because the brother of his late wife reported the case to the Police.

DSP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, confirmed the arrest of the later singer’s husband.

The Police spokesman said: “He is now in our custody. The younger brother of the deceased reported the matter and we have commenced investigation.”

Nigerians await the outcome of the autopsy on the late gospel artiste Osinachi Nwachukwu.