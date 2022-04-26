By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it would, henceforth, focus its attention on real estate developers, alleging that they provide safe haven for the laundering of proceeds of crime.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure at the opening session of a National Awareness Training Workshop on Enhancing Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), organised by the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, GIABA.

Bawa, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mrs. Hadiza Zubairu, in his speech, said the Commission has already developed a software through which citizens could file petitions against suspicious property owners in the country.

He said the app, which was designed by a staff member of the commission, has so far recorded 13 million downloads.

According to him, the app was developed to expose corruption in the real estate sector, especially after the EFCC understood that it may be difficult for some people to approach it to report cases of corruption in the sector.

“Globally we have had very useful and actionable intelligence coming out of the Application,” Bawa added.

He said: “As some of you may be aware, just last year July, the EFCC launched an application called the Eagle Eye App. It is an App that is designed to ease the process of reporting economic and financial crimes.

“It was also designed to break the flow of illicit funds into the real estate sector by making it easy for citizens to report properties suspected to be proceeds of corruption in the country.”

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, the Director General of GIABA, Mr. Aba Kimelabalou, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment toward the implementation of AML/CFT measures in the country.

He noted that the outcome of a study that was conducted by GIABA, showed that the real estate was one of the sectors vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing.