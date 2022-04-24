A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Abel Esievo, has stated why the recent endorsement of Chief David Edevbie by Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) should be discountenanced.

Esievo, who spoke with newsmen, disclosed that himself and other Urhobo aspirants presented their manifesto to the apex Urhobo socio-cultural body.

He said the score-cards of the aspirants and their manifesto should be published in order to choose the best aspirant.

Esievo questioned the basis of UPU’s endorsement of Edevbie, insisting that it was a predetermined decision and not in the best interest of the Urhobo nation and Delta State.

He also noted that it was not the position of a socio-cultural organisation to make an endorsement, calling on his teeming supporters to keep faith.

The PDP governorship aspirant assured that if given the opportunity to serve, he would industrialise the state and provide massive employment for youths.

He said he hopes to actualise this dream by interfacing with the private sector to resuscitate moribund companies in the state.

He also promised to see to the resuscitation of the moribund sea ports in the state.

While applauding Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his achievements so far, he promised to improve on the giant strides of the governor if elected.