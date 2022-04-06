By David Royal

Nollywood star actress Tonto Dikeh has said that she is no longer interested in a serious relationship saying that she does not want a man at this moment of her life.

The controversial actress who made a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday disclosed that she is open to “cruising”.

However, concerned fans have expressed their views following Tonto’s comment as some believe that her comment is scaring men away from her, urging her to stop the antics and posts on social media.

According to Tonto, lessons learnt from her previous relationships have ” hardened and damaged” her heart.

She said “Someone said am scaring men away, sister do you think after all I have been through, I want a man?” she wrote.

“If this happens, it will be the cherry on the icing but my heart’s too damaged and hardened to ever feel the need to want a relationship. But cruising is allowed.”

You would recall that Tonto was in the public eye in September 2021 over her messy breakup with Prince Kpokpogri, the politician and anti-corruption activist.

The pair accused each other of cheating, with a series of leaked audios surfacing online to back their claims — barely three months after the actress made their affair public.

On Tuesday, Tonto and Kpokpogri, who seemed to be getting along with their numerous confrontations, threw vocal punches at each other on Instagram.

Before the politician, the actress was married to Olakunle Churchill.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 but the union ended controversially two years later. The union was blessed with a son.

Sometime in 2013, the Nollywood star was in a relationship with Michael Awolaja, the luxury jeweler who is fondly called Malivelihood.

It is understood that Dikeh dated Malivelihood for a very long time before she met Churchill.

