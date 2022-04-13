Hannah Oyin Fakoya, popularly known as Oyin, is no doubt one of the most promising new faces in the entertainment industry in Africa. Only a few months after appearing on the scene, she is already moving with the Who is Who of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Counting the indigenous Yoruba singer Qdot Alagbe or the rap legend Vector Tha Viper to her close circle of friends, Oyin has been quickly accepted and connected with notable music industry personalities and influencers. Apart from her musical talent, her ability to blend in the Lagos scene has been one of her remarkable moves. Oyin’s open, charming and professional personality is being equally appreciated and praised by fellow musicians, producers and industry experts.

Apart from the music industry, Oyin already had her on screen debut in one episode of Bovi Ugboma’s Back to School. The Nigerian actor and comedian, who also shares a deep friendship with Oyin, acknowledged her acting talent and encouraged her to look into an acting career. One of the door openers for an acting career in Africa could no doubt be the legendary actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, another one of Oyin’s allies in the industry.

Being confronted with the question if it wouldn’t be better to choose one field within the entertainment industry, Oyin says, “You see, one of my biggest role models in the global entertainment scene is Jennifer Lopez. People have been questioning her ambition to be both singer and actress so many times but she proved that you actually can do as many things as you want and be good at it. Life is really too short to limit yourself and not explore all your given talents.” Considering her talent, personality, looks and connections, there is no doubt that Oyin, the blonde bombshell from Germany, has everything that it takes to become one of the brightest shining stars in the African entertainment industry and beyond. Oyin just finished shooting a leading role for a pilot in a Nollywood production alongside King Tonto Dikeh and Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos in Abuja.