By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE South-South branch of the Network of Clergymen in Nigeria, NCN, on Monday said Nigeria needs a politician in the mould of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the next president of the country and therefore urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure he gets the ticket of the party.

In a statement in Benin City signed by the Coordinator-General from Delta State Pastor Joseph Francis and Deputy Coordinator, Edo State Apostle Chris Odion Ebhodaghe, the group said Tinubu would bring a fresh breath to the polity haven not been part of the government in the last seven years but just a national leader of the party.

The statement said Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines and needed a detribalized Nigerian and somebody with the capacity to accept all.

Part of the statement said “The country has never been so divided and impoverished before, but when you look at the track record and political history of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you will realise that this is the best time for us to have this miraculous change.

“We need a strong man who has the capacity, tenacity, courage and determination to drive the economy, and security and creates more infrastructure in Nigeria.

“We need a man that will bring togetherness and peaceful coexistence between the Christians and Muslims in Nigeria, Senator Bola Tinubu is the one the spirit of God tells us to follow. He is a Muslim married to a wife who is a strong and committed Christian, he has a track record as one of the most consistent progressive politicians in Nigeria.

As an elected senator in the aborted 3rd republic, he was at the forefront of the restoration of democracy which was achieved in 1999 and he has remained constant to date. Nigeria needs fresh air and we believe Tinubu is the fresh air.”

Vanguard News Nigeria