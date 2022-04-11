For many years, Nigerian women were made to live with whatever skin disorder they carry around; whatever burden of complex they nurture. This challenge doesn’t exclude actresses and celebrities who bring glamour to our television screens.

But the entrant of Susan Esisi Beauty skincare products, founded by enterprising Susan Esisi, became the game changer in the beauty care industry in the country.

Susan Esisi Beauty products sanctioned by the National Agency for Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), are made from natural herbs, 100 percent certified safe and created by top professionals.

Speaking recently on how she conceives ideas for her beauty products, the cosmetologist revealed that innovation and drive to learn have enabled her to help a lot of people get over skin irritations.

“I’m an innovative person who also loves to learn from others. This has kept me relevant. As regards our spa treatments like relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, cellulite and g5 massage, vagina steaming, gentlemen facial ,body sculpting, brightening facials, dermaperm facials, lightening body wash, post-operation care, waxing, vacuum therapy, breast firming, steaming, deluxe pedicure and manicure treatments, I have had to learn from other skincare and spa enthusiasts”, the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty stated.

The acceptability of Susan Chanel Beauty among product has been amazing. After many years in the Nigerian movie industry, Tonto Dikeh, known as King Tonto, still makes many men desire her because of her gorgeous appearance and stainless skin.

Dikeh is a face of Susan Chanel Beauty’s Natural Black Soap, a product consciously designed for all skin types; white, black and brown.

“It is an antioxidant powerhouse, a secret weapon to brighten and improve the appearance of aging skin, dark spots and uneven skin tone and blemish,” the CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty said in a promotional video on social media.

Continuing, the founder of Susan Chanel Beauty said, “This is for you if you are looking for a brighter, more youthful complexion and or have concerns with dark marks.”

Also, delicately-beautiful Canadian-born Ghana actress, Jackie Appiah, is a model for Susan Chanel Beauty’s Dark Inner Thigh Corrector Oil.’

In a video posted online, the award-winning actress testified that she has used the oil and it worked magic, urging her millions of fans to patronize the product.

“Hey guys, this is the dark inner thighs bikini bum corrector. I have used it. If you are suffering from dark Inner thighs, this is the secret, you need to get this. If you have dark under arms, this is also a secret, it’s a must-have. I have used it, test it and approve it. Get yours too,” Appiah said.