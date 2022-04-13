By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s shipping industry executives have said that Nigeria is not regarded as a shipping nation yet because it is not on the white list of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, amongst other deficiencies.

Speaking at the just concluded annual conference of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria, SCAN, the Fleet Commander of Shipping Management Limited, SML, the shipping arm of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Capt Yusuf Ambali, said that until Nigeria finds its way into the list, it will not be regarded as a shipping nation.

Ambali also said Council membership of the IMO is very crucial to any shipping country because decisions and policies that affect global shipping are taken and made at such levels and meetings.

He, therefore, called for a concerted and deliberate efforts by both government and stakeholders in the industry to ensure that Nigeria becomes part and parcel of the IMO Council.

He stated that Nigeria’s absence at the Council has also affected the rating of its seafarers as Ghanaian seafarers are globally recognized while the certificate of their Nigerian counterpart are not even considered for employment.

Speaking in similar vein, the former Vice President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, ICS, Mr. Tammy Adu, said that certificates of Nigerian seafarers are not recognized in Ghana.

Adu also said that until Nigeria gets into IMO White list, it will continue to be denied benefits from the global maritime industry.