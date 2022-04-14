.

By Juliet Ebirim

Odumewu Olanrewaju Omogbolahan better known as Labosky has revealed the idea behind his new single ‘Eni Afe’. The Afrobeats artist and songwriter stated that his new song was inspired by true life story.

Labosky whose music career spans over ten years noted that the song was carefully written and produced to suit the situation in which it was conceived. ‘Eni Afe’ reflects on the outcome of relying on humans.

“The song, ‘Eni Afe’ is reality-based. Many times we put so much trust in people we are meant to be distant from. Eventually, their true intentions come to light. “Ore mase gbe’ra le anybody” as it implies in the song, means you shouldn’t place 100% trust on people.”

Continuing, the singer cum realtor said ” It is a cautious song that sends a very deep, strong message to listeners, especially at a time like this in our country where no one can be trusted.”

“Those who got killed for ritual purposes and some who got kidnapped in their homes were mostly victims of betrayal because a close friend or associate must have given them out.”

On other plans, Labosky noted that visuals for the new single would be released soon.