Laylah Ali-Othman the brain child behind Laylah Initiative for the Boy and Girl Child Charity Foundation (LIBGC) have revealed why her NGO is paying keen attention to a special group of children in need ‘ Almajiri’ and other under privileged children.

Laylah disclosed this in a recent chat that one of the key mottos of her foundation is preaching the gospel of education and that she is doing with the special kids by orientating them of the need to be educated as an individual. Laylah has however sacrificed her business for the good of others thereby bringing joy and brightness to young lives and giving them a reason to look forward to a bright future.

A woman of many parts; Laylah through her platform as presenter of Voices of the Youth have channel positivity and psychological empowerment to young people on how to become entrepreneurs, teaching them the know-how in building good financial statuses, and also tackling other issues the Nigerian youths face in the pursuit of better lives.

It is pertinent to note that Laylah is on the path of changing the negative thoughts attached to youths