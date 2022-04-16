Talented gospel singer, Chigozie Wisdom Anyanwu has revealed why many gospel singers are not thriving, saying it’s because they do not focus on their place of assignments.”

Chigozi made this revelation, while featuring on a programme on PlusTV Africa during the week.

According to him, many gospel singers do not focus on their assignments as God has different assignments for everyone.

For him, until they begin to focus on their individual assignment, they wouldn’t make much impact in the industry.

“The first thing for anyone to do is to focus on his or her assignment. God has an assignment for everyone. If I don’t know my space and my assignment, I will be doing everything wrong in another person’s space.

“Even if it looks like I am getting all the accolades in that person’s space, I am not in the right place. Until we begin to focus on our place of assignment, we may not make much impact. It helps us to remain focused and do more exploits,” said the popular singer.

Wisdom is known for popular hit singles such as ‘Adupe Baba’; rebranded as “Ese Gan Ni”, Ese Gan Ni (Momore), “I’m Grateful!” among others.