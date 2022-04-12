By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former House of Representatives member for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Mr. Hassan Saleh has said he is running for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the coming 2023 elections to provide purposeful representation for the people as well as empower and engage the youths of the district in gainful ventures to fight economic challenges in the area.

The former lawmaker who made this known Monday during an interactive session with newsmen in Makurdi, said if given the mandate of the people he would deploy his wealth of experience as a former lawmaker to attract development to the district.

Saleh who was optimistic that he would pick the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket in the May 14, 2022 primaries said the people of the district were eager to have him reenact his laudable accomplishments in the House of Representatives when he ensured that the people of Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency enjoyed the dividends of democracy.

He said: “Today the people of the district are yearning for change because if you travel from Otukpo to Oju, Otukpo to Agila and even Otukpo to Makurdi you will realize that most of the federal roads in our district are in deplorable condition.

“We are not attracting the attention of the Federal Government to the situation in the district and the implication is that our people are shortchanged because the Federal Government has completely forgotten us and our people are suffering untold hardship.

“But I have come to change that narrative, we will do things differently, our people will be carried along in every step we take to reposition the district.

“I believe that if given the opportunity I will draw the attention of the Federal Government to the situation and challenges confronting our people and haven spent eight years in the National Assembly I have the reach that would help turn around the situation.

“My major project on assumption of office is also to use the instrumentality of my office to change the economic situation in my district by creating economic activities in our nine Local Government Areas by immediately empowering 9,000 youths in gainful business activities which will in turn immediately impact over 30,000 persons; and we will continually build on it to tackle the economic challenges in the district.”

On his appointment as a Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position he recently resigned from to run for senate, Mr. Saleh explained that he was appointment to that position as a qualified Nigerian to serve the country and not for reason of his political affiliation.

“It was an appointment I earned to served the number four citizen of the country and it was not tied to political party; just like former President Jonathan who even as PDP member engages in diplomatic shuttles for President Muhammadu Buhari who is not a member of the PDP.

“So such appointments do not come because you are a member of any political party but because of your pedigree and capacity to deliver on your assignment. And no law says if you are in one party you should not serve the Federal Government or offer your service to Nigerians when appointed by the Federal Government.

“When you are called to serve in a government which was not formed by your own political party it does not amount to anti-party. It does not also mean that you have dumped your party. It is a call to serve the country and it should be viewed as such,” he said.