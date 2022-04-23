.

By Ebunoluwa SESSOU

A member of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Lagos Dipo Olorunrinu, has halted the suit he filed against the All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek redress, for having emerged and duly declared winner of the party’s primaries for the chairmanship position of Amuwo Odofin Local Government in Lagos State in 2021.

Olorunrinu in a chat with Vanguard disclosed that although he won the party’s primaries, he was asked to step down.

Speaking on why he stopped the court case, Olorunrinu noted that, it was due to the need for him to ensure the party forged ahead as a formidable platform in the 2023 electioneering process and also to help harness all political networks created for this course.

The former member of the Lagos State of Assembly, said, “I am a politician and the party is supreme, I didn’t just go to court, the people wanted me in court and as I said, two wrongs cannot make a right.

“We are moving close to the electioneering period and we need all hands on deck. I am not under any pressure, we were in court for about a year, but we were not under any pressure to withdraw the case. I believe that there is life after party politics.

“The local government had been tense, people were angry and they wanted the case to be judged in my favour, but we can always take another route. The party wanted the incumbent to continue and I had to withdraw the matter from the court. I didn’t take the decision on my own, I spoke to some party leaders, I spoke to the leaders of the estates, some of whom have also become members of the party.

“They are all automatic APC members now. I do a lot of community politics, but God crowns any position. There are things I believe should be strictly adhered to, every form of peace is needed in the local government now. We need more successes.

“I wish the incumbent chairman every form of success, I will give him my experience. I just believe I could do better than him, but I can always share my experience with him.

On his next political plan, Olorunrinu said, “This is APC, a progressive party and in our constitution, we believe in consensus, direct and indirect primaries. I pray that I am being favoured, it is one thing to have an ambition and it is another thing for God to crown it. I would keep my head up, I am at the party, but the party is supreme. I have served the party and ensured that we registered a lot of people at the party and I pray that I am favoured when the time comes.

On the involvement of youths in the 2023 general election, he said, “Youths are the leaders of tomorrow, I joined politics as a young man and I see a lot of youths getting involved in politics. You cannot keep complaining, join a progressive party and join a ruling party and separate the boys from the men.

“You cannot be saying on the social media that the parties are bad or the leaders are bad, powers are not served a la carte. Don’t be a complainant, come into the ruling party and participate in politics”, he said.