By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State chapter Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Seye Oladejo, on Saturday, officially declared his intention to represent Mushin II Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Oladejo declared his intention before thousands of APC leaders and members, market leaders, artisans, stakeholders, friends and associates, who attended his declaration at the Archbishop Aggey Memorial School, Ilasamaja Mushin, Lagos on Saturday.

He assured his constituents of qualitative representation if elected to represent Mushin II in the lower chamber of the National Assembly come 2023.

The APC spokesman said he declared for the House of Representatives seat because he believes strongly that he will be useful to his constituents in the Green Chamber for qualitative representation.

Oladejo, a one-time Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and former Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, promised to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation for his constituency if elected as a federal lawmaker.

According to him, “As a man, who is passionate about public service, I am inspired by the courage and achievements of all the leaders who have charted the path of development for Mushin II Federal Constituency. I have decided, like the great American President John F. Kennedy, not to continue to wait for what my constituency, state and country can do for me, but to challenge myself on what to do for my constituency, state and country.

“For over two decades I have proved beyond reasonable doubt that I am someone to be trusted with public office. I have shown accountability and transparency in service at local and state levels. I have also served my party passionately at local and state levels. Now, I believe it is high time for me to yield to the clarion call of my constituents calling on me to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives come 2023 on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My main promise to the people of Mushin II Federal Constituency if given the opportunity to represent them in the House of Representatives is to provide and guarantee qualitative, discerning, visible and result-oriented representation for my constituency.

“I will also leverage on the experience of the best hands in Mushin II Federal Constituency to provide the desired representation in every sense of the word to my constituents,” he said.

Oladejo, a Special Adviser for Commerce and Industry to former Governor Babatunde Fashola, also assured his constituents that, “As a democrat and firm believer in the rule of law, if given the opportunity to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, I will collaborate with other colleagues in the National Assembly to review some laws that have remained a clog in Nigeria’s spirit of true federalism to engender progress, unity and fair-play.

“I assure you that if I am elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Mushin II Federal Constituency, I am going to be a visible, listening, discerning and active legislator in the Green Chamber. I will also contribute my quota to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I will do this and many other great things to fulfill my part of the social contract with the people and collaborate with other arms of government to bring unquantifiable benefits to my people.”

Oladejo, therefore, called on leaders, members and stakeholders of the ruling party within and outside Mushin to support his aspiration to be APC flagbearer in the February 25 House of Representatives elections.

He said: “When I look back at my experiences in the public sector, I realise that God has prepared me for this moment. In the last 23 years, I have contributed immensely to party politics and governance, not only in Mushin Local Government Area but Lagos State at large. I have also been an active participant in local, state and national politics for almost three decades serving in different positions.

“I have invited you here today to join me in the journey to take Mushin II Federal Constituency to a great height and for qualitative representation in line with my party manifest. I present myself as a capable, courageous, competent, and tested hand to make Mushin II Federal Constituency greater for all my constituents. And I declare that I, Oluwaseye Olaniran Oladejo shall be a true party man and a true representative of my constituents in the National Assembly.

“I am sending a clarion call to our party leaders, members, men and women, youth and the elderly, that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the Mushin II Federal Constituency of our dreams. I urge you all to come out to vote for me during our party primaries election so that I can be the APC flagbearer in the House of Representatives election slated for February 25, 2022.”

Speaking at the event, APC political leaders who included former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, and members of Lagos APC state executives, expressed their support for Oladejo’s candidacy.

They said they are confident that the House of Representatives aspirants will be a good representative of Mushin II in the Federal House of Representatives if elected.

The leaders of Ndigbo and Arewa communities as well as market and community leaders also endorsed Oladejo for the House of Representatives and called on leaders and members of the ruling party to work toward APC victory in the 2023 general elections.

They said the non-Yoruba speaking in Mushin are in full support of Oladejo’s House of Representatives aspiration.