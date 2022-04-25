By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AN aspirant for the House of Representatives in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, Oladele Bankole-Balogun on Monday said he is interested in becoming the member to represent the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives because he can make the difference.



Speaking to Vanguard shortly after his consultation and meeting with leaders and members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the ten wards that make up the constituency, Bankole-Balogun who was at a time the Federal Commissioner representing Edo State in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) said the people of the constituency have been underrepresented in the green chamber since 2011and that this is the time for the PDP to take over.



He said: “For almost twelve solid years, the people of Akoko-Edo constituency have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy, what we have been hearing are promises unfulfilled and this is the right time for our great party, the PDP to take over. I am offering myself for that project and the services required.

“The people have been in perpetual darkness for years, with no good roads, no potable water, and no good health care facilities. The list is endless.

“The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no-one is watching. The true test of a politician’s intention is what he does outside the pre-election period. While many politicians wait till the eve of elections to show voters how “good” they are by taking pictures with babies or frying akara by the roadside, the good ones touch lives wherever they go, whether they are pursuing office or not.



“For as long as I can remember I am modern day Midas; not because everything I touch turns to gold, but because I improve the lives of the people I come across.”

Bankole-Balogun said he has touched the lives of many people across the local government area and beyond even when he was not occupying any position in government “imagine what I will do with a proper mandate from the people.

Imagine the immense contributions I will make to every constituent of Akoko Edo Federal Constituency. The potential for much needed change is extraordinary”.