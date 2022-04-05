If your neighbor is hungry, then your chicken isn’t safe. For us at Sujimoto, giving is not a corporate social responsibility – it is an obligation. Growing up in the lowest corners of Agege, I understand what it means to come from the lowest part of society and to rise to the very height of greatness; but my story would never have been possible if it wasn’t for the blessing of the almighty, and the many opportunities that great men and women have given to me over the years to excel and to prove that luxury can be truly achieved in Africa.

Our entire operation at Sujimoto is driven by the depth of the foundation of generosity, first to our clients and then to our staff, having the empathy to go beyond their daily needs to create a work environment that helps them grow both in their personal and professional pursuit.

Interestingly, it is in this same spirit of generosity, that we have created Homewin Limited, an organization that is truly conscious of the challenges facing average Nigerians and providing them with an opportunity to own their own homes with just N500 naira and rewarding over 11,000 thousand Nigerians with awesome gifts and cash prizes in 100 days.

From winning an ovarian lottery from an incredible mother who for 41 years has taught me that there’s no bigger weapon for success than generosity; As I turn 41 on Friday the 8th of April, 2022, I am inundated by the happenings in our dear country Nigeria and the constant travails of People especially petty traders who are working tirelessly, but with little to show for their efforts.

From fuel scarcity to the rising cost of diesel and collapse of the national grid which has led to little or no electricity supply, one is left to wonder how citizens, especially petty traders are surviving in these difficult times. Increasing cost of transportation and food items. Not to even mention the constant menace of kidnapping and insecurity that has become our reality within the last few years.

Growing up in Agege and getting to this level of success, my story would never have been possible without the mercy of God and the blessing of being a Nigerian and living in Nigeria, a land where opportunities abound. Nigeria is the only country where an Indian can come in as a store keeper and then become a manufacturer, and a Lebanese could also come in as a project manager and become a big-time contractor.

Nigeria has birthed great men in the likes of Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Innocent Chukwuma and if these men could make it here in Nigeria, anyone whether in the middle of Kano, or in the center of Awka, or even in the town of Agege, can also make it in Nigeria because I believe that the problem of the Nigerian youth is not a lack of creativity, but a lack of capital.

My intention with the Homewin MEGA Promo is to touch many lives within the space of 100 days and to give many Nigerians the opportunity to be a part of this mega promo with just N500. I believe that luck is not as random as people think, because you can’t be lucky if you don’t take steps to play, if you play you stand a chance to win but if you don’t play, you have removed yourself from the basket of winners. Success is not served ala carte, it is a buffet, and you have to go for it!

One lucky Nigerian will have the opportunity to win the grand prize of a fully furnished apartment in Lekki worth N50 million naira. Also, 65 Winners will win Daily cash prizes every day. Over 11,000 Nigerians will win numerous gift and cash prizes within the space of 100 Days, and 1 person will win salary for life -100k for 10years, starting from Worker’s Day – May 1st, 2022. There are also 2 Brand New Cars to be won, 100 Smart phones, 50 Smart TV and soooo many more consolation prizes.

So, as I mark my 41st birthday in a few days, I say a big congratulations to all the anticipated recipients of my birthday giveaway (N100,000 to 41 people) and may my little generosity lead to great increase and abundance in your life. Amen.

