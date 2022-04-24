A Catholic Priest, Very Rev. Fr. Longinus Ugonwa, has said that Mothering Sunday provides an opportunity for Christians to appreciate the exceptional role mothers play in families.



Ugonwa, who is the Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish, GRA, Enugu, said this in a sermon on Sunday to mark this year’s Mothering Sunday celebration.

He said that mothers play crucial roles in their children’s upbringing and stabilising of their homes.



He, therefore, admonished mothers not to relent in their task of taking care and monitoring the activities of their children and wards.



He said that monitoring the activities of the children and wards in their custody would enable them to know when they begin to go astray and restrain them early enough.

READ ALSO:



The cleric regretted that many women, who pride themselves as mothers, often discover they were ignorant about certain abuses happening under their nose.

He, therefore, urged them to strive be alive to their responsibility always.



According to him, society will not be peaceful, if the family is not in order.

He urged fathers to join hands with their wives to make their families great and exemplary.



Speaking on the sideline of the celebration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a parishioner, Mrs Chinwe Onah, thanked God for giving her life to witness this year’s celebration.



Onah promised that she would endeavour to train her children in a godly way.

She urged fellow mothers to always pray to God for wisdom and direction to enable them to discharge their motherly role effectively in their families.