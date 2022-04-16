By Precious Chukwudi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel, has spoken up about the need for a support group for those who like sniffing armpits.

Angel took to Twitter to ask for a support group for her urgent need.



She tweeted: “We need a support group for people that like to smell armpits.”

Meanwhile, researches have shown that smelling armpits is connected with fertility and sensuality.



This is especially true if it’s a female doing the sniffing on the opposite sex.

One of such researches, published by Reuter, noted that “women who sniffed a chemical found in male sweat experienced elevated levels of an important hormone, along with higher sexual arousal, faster heart rate and other effects.”



So Angel, if her post refers to herself, is neither alone in this fetish nor is the at strange.

In fact, one of the reactions, by @nora_godis, says “I have this fetish since childhood.”

However, other didn’t find it funny:

@ lydiaaaa: “Angel rest in comrade’s name.”

@fashiondoctor: “Her childishness is so obvious.”

@vickisbite: “Only for those who smell good.”