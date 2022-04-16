.

By Tunde Oladunjoye

First, they published what, in the media parlance, we call “agbelero” (fabricated) news; that the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has chosen not to contest for a second term in office because he “has seen it all”.

The fiction peddled as the news was so well mischievously crafted, but for the contradictions and lies that gave it out as the handiwork of desperadoes.

A week before that, these same set of political conspirators had also circulated fake news to the effect that a “huge sum of money has been handed over to Tunde Oladunjoye to kill” their baseless story in the media. Of course, they were duly ignored as there was nothing of such.

Not unexpectedly, the serial petitioners and their cry-cry sponsor became more desperate and frustrated. Not done yet, now they started circulating a purported petition said to have been submitted at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja asking that Prince Dapo Abiodun should not be considered for a second term as a Governor surfaced on a WhatsApp platform named “Good People of Ipokia”, which is operated by a sore loser from the last governorship election in Ogun state, who is the only candidate in the 2019 governorship election that, till date, is yet to congratulate the winner.

The so-called petition, which was posted with the name of the petitioner purportedly from “Abeokuta South” was deliberately shared on the social media platform was meant to blackmail the governor and dampen the spirit of his teeming supporters. But, they are gravely mistaken. Governor Dapo Abiodun is focused on delivering on his mandate and finishing well and strong. And for his teeming supporters and followers, there is no turning back. We are solidly beside and behind him.

The name of the so-called petitioner was deliberately blurred out in black ink! Why will you cover a name that has been said to have been submitted and acknowledged in Abuja? Of course, it was a faceless petition that is not even worth the paper on which it was desperately scripted.

To the sore losers and agents of darkness, I make bold to say that, even the latest shenanigan will not postpone their day of ultimate defeat and doom. In the words of Shakespeare: “Cowards die many times before their deaths; The valiant never taste death but once. Of all the wonders that I yet have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear; seeing that (their political) death, a necessary end will come when it will come (certainly in 2023).

Our opponents/enemies have never been so devastated and hopeless. We have the entire party structure, we are relevant in national party affairs where our team hold sway and we are performing on all fronts at home, they are facing political extinction!

Writing of satanic news and petitions is true to form. This is all that is left for them to do, we must remain laser-focused; our performances are the best way to humiliate and respond.

My candid advice for those who are still on the fractured platform of “opposition within”, is to fully retrace their steps and join the winning team. A word is enough …

*Tunde Oladunjoye, former Chairman of Ijebu East LG and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State sent this via [email protected]