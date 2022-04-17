By Tunde Oso

WhiteRose Properties, a subsidiary of WhiteRose International Group, unveiled Camelot Mews by WhiteRose on April 9, 2022 at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Real estate observers at the event, who spoke to Vanguard said that with its latest roll-out, WhiteRose Properties is gradually carving a niche for itself in the Nigerian real estate sector, especially coming after inaugurating Kirah Court 1 by WhiteRose at Qakview Estate Lafiaji, Lekki in Lagos, which is already sold out.

Kareem Shakirat Ayobami, founder of WhiteRose International Group said WhiteRose Properties is poised to raise the ante in the Nigerian real estate sector.

According to her, “Camelot Mews is a testament to our architectural imagination and introduces a new trend whose features and facilities cannot be found anywhere in Nigeria. This estate and others we’re planning, I believe, will not only compete with the best estates in Nigeria but with other notable estates around the world,” she assured.

The long list of WhiteRose Properties projects include WhiteRose Mall Lekki Phase 1, Kirah Court 2 at Mayegun and WhiteRose Court at Conservation Centre by 2nd Tollgate Lekki Lagos.

The latest additions to the WhiteRose family: Camelot Mews by WhiteRose, is an understated luxury comprises of a 1-bedroom flat, 2-bedroom flat, and 4-bedroom semi-detached and Fresh Water Garden by Whiterose a service estate located at Ostia Island Lagoon District Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Neighborhood Estate are: Orange Island, Imperial international business city, Periwinkle estate.