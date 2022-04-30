By Egufe Yafugborhi

Monday’s donation of N200Million to victims of recent violence in Kaduna was not the first time Rivers State Government (RVSG) under Governor Nyesom Wike would play brother’s keeper to a state in distress.

However, coming under an election season, with Wike on nationwide promotion of his 2023 presidential bid, the backlash on this latest goodwill expectedly resonated more to a critical public as politically motivated. While the critics made big debate whether the donation was personal, the Governor made it clear it was a state concern.



“It is important government (Rivers’) had to support. We should be our brother’s keeper. You have a problem, it’s my problem, I have a problem today, it’s your own problem”, Wike clarified

Before Now

In the timeline on the most remarkable of Rivers solidarity with sister states during emergencies, the Governor on 20 January 2021 supported rebuilding Sokoto Central Market gutted by fire and affected traders with N500Millon. Earlier on February 7, 2018, the governor donated N200million to Benue Government for relief materials and medicines for persons displaced following herdsmen attacks.

Contrary to accusations on not being that compassionate over similar situations in his own state, Wike in May 2020 released N450Million to victims of the 2019 Presidential election violence in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers.

FG biggest beneficiary of RVSG charities under Wike

More than the donations to states, Federal Government has been the biggest beneficiary of the benevolence of RVSG under Wike in forms of support to families of security operatives killed in active service just as Federal Judicial officers in the state have enjoyed overwhelming welfare with cars and housing donations by Wike.

At the Yenagoa, Bayelsa campus of the Nigeria Law School, Wike had committed N5Billion to infrastructures upgrade and subsequently building a N21Billion Port Harcourt Law School campus the governor boasted would be best in the country

Mixed Feelings

In the outpouring of emotions, lawyer and former Rivers Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah told Saturday Vanguard, “There is nothing wrong in responding to emergencies to alleviate pains of others. Every governor of Rivers State has always played the role of a good brother to other states even in times of pain and loss .

“Like individuals, states have friends, governors too. Not every donation has political undertone. When RSG donated N500M to Sokoto government to rebuild burnt Sokoto Market, there was no politics at that time and people didn’t talk.

“When RSG donated N500M to Akwa Ibom State to support building a teaching hospital, nobody talked. RSG has been doing several federal projects, supporting federal institutions at huge cost to the State and nobody talked. So why now?

“Those ascribing the Kaduna donation as political have no humanity in them and do not have a good sense of history. Wike has been donating to causes like his predecessors did and nothing is wrong with that.”

Chief Chris Finebone, Spokesman, Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), said, “What we have in Rivers with Wike is a tragedy. Wike is the proverbial prodigal son who seeks popularity outside his kingdom by playing Robinhood with the commonwealth of Rivers people. He once went to Sokoto and donated N500M, went to Benue, donated N200M. It’s been a bazaar for him.

“The irony is that pensioners in his state are being owed gratuities and pensions since he assumed office. The list of those suffering in Rivers is endless while Wike is playing big boy elsewhere for his inordinate political ambition. But we have a word for him. Odili sprayed much more money on our Emirs and political leaders but still didn’t get the presidency.

“Just do a tour of the Rivers Secretariat Complex and see the decadence there for yourself. The lifts ain’t working, no drop of water, no electricity and much more. You will weep for Rivers, yet the local potentate is strutting everywhere playing Father Christmas. Sad”.

Ken Henshaw of We The People, an accountability advocacy group, said, “While donating money to support Nigerians displaced in whichever part of the country is not in itself bad, this instance raises questions about the reason these donations and others like it are happening.

“Last year, several families were displaced in Andoni LGA when violent gangs took over their communities. Their kids stopped school, had no food, no healthcare, nothing. This government said nothing, no donations made to support them.

“In 2020 communities along Orashi River were displaced by massive floods, forced to leave their homes, lost their livelihoods for 3 months and lived in unbelievably poor conditions. We didn’t see any donation from the government.

“So you wonder what the real motive of these external support of Rivers government actually means. It is certainly not empathy. Imagine what the amounts could have done for Rivers people in the face of increasing unemployment and health indicators. Something is clearly wrong with priorities of this government.”

Darlington Nwauju, Spokesman, Niger Delta Rights Advocates, said, “Wike’s Greek gifts to some states, largely not made out of empathy, but to score cheap political points, headline the lack of accountability and transparency in governance in Rivers State. That we still have our children learn under mango trees in Rivers due to government negligence is one of the saddest in our history as a state.”

Meanwhile, Sen Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South), in commendation of Wike was quoted as stating, “The gesture is the first of its kind for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. I pray God to bless and reward the giver and his entire household.”