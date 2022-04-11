Late Osinachi

By David Royal

Deborah Paul Enenche, daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center, on Sunday disclosed that her father was not aware of the the alleged domestic violence, physical abuse the late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu experienced in her marriage.

Deborah who shared a post on Facebook, revealed that her father has always advocated against unhealthy marriage.

She said “My father has always been an advocate for removing oneself from a deeply unhealthy marriage. It is spread across the fabric of his ministry the clear fact that he has always ensured the weak are protected. It is not different in this situation.”

The pastor’s daughter further noted that while Osinachi was alive, everything was done to ensure she was removed from her situation and in lieu of that, she was cared for as much as possible.

She wrote “Everything was done to ensure the departed was removed from her situation and in lieu of that, she was cared for as much as possible. Bear in mind that there was no knowledge of the physical abuse. If such had come to light, we wouldn’t be here.“

Deborah who is lawyer further promised to ensure that justice is served and the husband faces the full extent of the law. Noting that there will be many measures taken to protect the children and the family of the late singer.

Read her full post on Facebook “I have been unable to sleep the past few days due to my fury at the untimely and avoidable exit of a generational voice. She inspired me to chase after God. I can’t express how much shock I experienced on hearing. What’s worse is that I didn’t know the actual background facts of her life as I don’t indulge in gossip or poke into other people’s lives.

“That being said, I truly wish I had known her better. I wish I could have done more for her. I wish I had been aware of all the pain she experienced. I will do what I am able to now I know the facts.

“It’s also came to my attention that many who knew her personally were not entirely privy to her situation. It’s even more disheartening to know, from an account of her twin sister, that she wouldn’t let her spiritual father be made aware of the gravity of the abuse she suffered. This, therefore, informs how I address things.

“There is so much to be said yet so much discretion is needed. I am however not one who knows how to stay mute on issues that potentially affect me and those around me. I also have a fiscal responsibility to the young people who look up to me as well as my role in both the body of Christ and society.

“That being said, in order to not be misconstrued. I will keep my opinions brief;

“1. The deceased was very isolated from loved ones. Much of what happened, in the end, could have been avoided if she hadn’t been marooned from the ones who cared for her most. I believe she not only passed due to the compendium of physical hurt and pain; she died of a broken heart. I will personally do my best to ensure that the offending party in the equation is punished to the fullest extent of the law. He will not go scot-free. There will be many measures taken to also protect the children and her family as well.

“2. Many are quick to jump to conclusions on things they know nothing about. The collective approximate shock we feel is not compared to that of the pain of people who have been so heavily involved both physically, financially, spiritually and even legally in trying to extricate someone from a truly nightmarish situation that could only really be absolved by the parties involved.”