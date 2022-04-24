Famous road manager to music star, Davido, Dayo Umarudeen has said he hopes to float a record label soon, one that will put many young artistes on the global map. He is poised to build his own name and write his story in a way that inspires millions of youths struggling to find their calling.

Revealing his plans and what he hopes to achieve for himself and others who look up to him, he said, “ I feel like at the end of the day God has a plan for everyone. At the end of the day, I want to open a music label that is not money-driven.”

Speaking further he added, “I just want to be able to put people on the map, people behind the scenes. Show people what people in the background are doing. For example, with someone like Drake, there are always 20 people behind him making things work. I want to be that person that shows that this is the person doing this or that, ” he said.

With multiple hit songs and endorsement deals credited to Davido, Umarudeen who joined the award-winning singer’s team about four years ago said despite the success recorded by the singer, he always wants to keep winning and never stops dreaming big.

Speaking about his job as the road manager to Davido, the US-born artiste manager said “Davido is cool and wants everybody to be better than what they are. That’s why he pushes me to go harder. I’m the kind of person that likes to do things on my own. I only go to David when I encounter difficulties because I know he can help me fix it. He’s always there to put me through. I do all the dirty work. I’m a roadrunner.”