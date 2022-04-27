By Gabriel Olawale

A 21 year old afro fusion musical artiste and Record producer, Boluwatife Omoyele popularly known as David Omyl has revealed what defined success as a musician.

Boluwatife, who made this known to Vanguard on Wednesday, stated that an artiste becomes successful when people relate to the music on a deeper level.

He added that organising a success concert where people sing lyrics word for word and where songs break boundaries is a determinant of a successful artiste.

“I would actually say that is subjective. But personally, I think I would regard myself as ‘successful’ when people relate to my music on a deeper level.

“When I organise concerts and people sing my lyrics word for word and definitely when my music starts breaking boundaries that were never expected.” He said.

Speaking on his motivational strands, Omyl said it is just love for the music even though it is a subjective answer.

“You know I actually don’t have an answer to that.

“I would love to say it is just the love for the music, which is true though, but it would sound so cliché. So I really don’t know.” Omyl stated.

On how he came about the name ‘David Omyl’, Boluwatife said his experience downloading his song ‘Talking Angela’ prompted the name.

“So, I used to go by David Omayele since way back. Then I remember it was around 2015 when I just downloaded Talking Angela on my phone.

“Then she asked for my name and I typed it David Omayele and she pronounced it as ‘David Omyl’ and at that point, I just knew that was the name.” He said.