By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Junior Achievement Africa, Simi Nwogugu, has joined leading voices to call on changemakers in the education sector to apply or be nominated for the maiden launch of Africa Education Medal.

According to Nwogugu, the award launched by T4 education in collaboration with HP and Intel is set to honour outstanding individuals who have demonstrated impact, and advocacy in the field of education especially during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her words:” In the decades leading up to the pandemic, Africa had been making great strides in boosting school enrolment. To protect and expand upon these vital gains in the wake of COVID, teachers, NGOs, politicians, tech entrepreneurs, and figures from the public and private sectors, will need to work together to build a future where every child in Africa can achieve the quality education that is, their birthright.

“The Africa Education Medal has been launched to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent – to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch.”CEO, Junior Achievement Africa noted.

The organisers of Africa Education Medal who explained that the award was opened to individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education, explained that nominees will be drawn from educators and school administrators; civil society leaders; public servants and government officials; political leaders; and technologists and innovators.

They added that nominees must demonstrate their contribution in any of the following key areas in education: significant improvement in learning outcomes; prmoting girls’ education; promoting equity and broadening access to education; and advancing pedagogical or technological innovation;

Others areas are: building and strengthening educator capacity; catalysing civic participation in education; and championing the rights of education stakeholders.

In addition to the close of nomination on June 3, top 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal will be announced in July and the winner will be announced in September. Nominees will be assessed by a Jury comprising prominent individuals based on rigorous criteria.

Speaking further on the award, the managing director, HP Africa stated that:“HP has been committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people between 2015-2025. Achieving this bold goal wouldn’t be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment.

” A quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities. It will skill the next generation to fulfil their full potential in a world being transformed by technology. The Africa Education Medal not only honours the tireless work of those seeking to improve education all across Africa, but gives them educational videos and a platform to amplify their voices and inspire others to follow their examples.”

The CEO, Junior Achievement Africa, Simi Nwogugu added that :“A good education will empower young people in Nigeria and across Africa to fulfil their full potential, secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. I am a beneficiary of great educational institutions from attending a public secondary school in Lagos, Nigeria to attaining an MBA at Harvard Business School, which empowered to return to Nigeria to expand the work of JA across Nigeria and the continent.

“Africa’s great changemakers know education is the key to our continent’s prosperity in a global economy. I urge inspirational leaders from Nigeria and across Africa to step forward and apply for the Africa Education Medal so their stories can inspire thousands more.” She said.

On his part, the founder/CEO T4 education, Vikas Pota, reiterated that : “Quality education will help African countries grow and prosper. And it will help Africa produce the public leaders of tomorrow who will go on to grapple with the continent’s greatest challenges from inequality, to climate change, food insecurity and disease. The Africa Education Medal recognises those who are working every day to make that vision a reality.”