…23% of smuggled elephant tusk globally were from Nigeria — UN

By Victoria Ojeme, and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Federal Government, FG, Monday, announced that it would be upscaling its moves in combating wildlife and forest crimes in the country.

The Federal Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, made this known during an event of National strategy to combat wildlife and forest crime in Nigeria, 2022-2026, in Abuja.

Abdullahi stated that despite the approval of the National Strategy Plan on Combating Illegal Wildlife and Forest Crime in the country by the FG, the ministry is still making headway to collaborate with international agencies in order to address wildlife and forest illegalities.

According to him, we are stepping up action and collaboration with our numerous Partners from the line Ministries and Agencies in the above thematic areas. Already a request has already been sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the need to set up a Wildlife Crime Unit within the Force as a specialized unit dedicated to wildlife and related crime.

He added: “Our awareness and advocacy campaign are also being intensified and expanded to include Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and airline operators in which giant dedicated electronic billboards will be erected at strategic locations at our airports with clear and instructive messages to promote interest in the protection and conservation of wildlife and forest resources while discouraging illegal trade in them.

“In most cases, the illicit trade is demand driven. To that extent, efforts are equally being made to explore diplomatic channel by engaging the embassies of key European and Asians countries noted as destinations for the trafficked products in order to assuage the demand pressure. Discussion has also commenced towards signing of MOU with the Vietnamese government being a major stakeholder in fighting wildlife and forest crime.

“The existing strong collaborative partnerships with United Nations Office for Drug and Crime (UNODC), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), German Government, Born Free America, Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), and Africa Nature Investors (ANI), among others, have directly enhanced capacity of the frontline officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service; Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, Inter-Pol, Judges of the Federal High Court, and other relevant partners. The partnership has catalyzed the achievement of results that we have started seeing in recent times.

“The instrumentality of the Stakeholder Committee on the Fight Against Wildlife and Forest Crime will be sustained. The committee which consists of membership from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Non Governmental organizations (NGOs), Wood Exporters, Embassies and High Commissions has enjoyed enormous support from the German Government under the coordination of UNODC.”

Also speaking during her keynote address, the Executive Director of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, Ms Ghada Whaly, said that Nigeria is fast becoming a “primary transit hub” of wildlife products, stating that despite Nigeria having less than 0.1 per cent of the population of elephants in Africa, 23 per cent of all elephant tusks seized globally between 2015 and 2019 had been smuggled through Nigerian ports.

While bemoaning the illicit trafficking of wildlife products from Eastern and Central Africa, she said that the UNODC is ensuring feasible partnership with diverse group of stakeholders, including key law enforcement agencies to ensure that trafficking of wildlife products are halted in Nigeria.

She said: Nigeria has evolved into a primary transit hub for trafficking in illicit wildlife products from Eastern and Central Africa. According to the UNODC World Wildlife Crime Report 2020 Nigeria has less than 1% of Africa’s elephants yet between 2015 and 2019 the country was the leading source of elephant tusk seizures accounting for 23% of global seizures, additionally they shouldn’t be close to 60% of global pangolin scale features could be traced back to Nigeria as the source of shipments. I commend Nigeria for taking the government’s action to address this growing problem. This five year national strategy is a major step towards tackling wildlife and forest crime through a sustainable and strategic approach.

“I am pleased that UNODC has supported the development of the stray in close collaboration with national counterparts. We look forward to continuing this partnership. We are already in discussions with donors to ensure concerted support for the implementation of the strategy. UNODC is also committed to broadening the scope of our collaboration to address crimes that affect the environment.”