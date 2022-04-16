… to launch leadership fellowship

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

All is now set for the official launch of Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) by the Bridge Leadership Foundation, (TBLF), Calabar, scheduled for April 19, 2022.

In a press statement signed by the program desk officer,Ms Rosemond Edem on behalf of the Board of the Foundation and made available to newsmen at the weekend stated that the Fellowship will become the Foundation’s flagship programme.

According to the statement the Foundation was established in 2011 with a vision to raise a community of inspired ,equipped and influential young leaders who are able to lead themselves and others.

“It is interesting to note that the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship is a non partisan project delivered through mixed learning modules with a view to deepening and improving the quality of Nigeria leadership pool.

” The programme is a one-year multi-site fellowship where fellows will over the course of one year gain access to bespoke content delivered on subject matter experts with practical and hands-on experience.

“The methodology will leverage on onsite & virtual learning resources and tools from catchments groups including politicians, development experts, members of the civil society, religious figures, and life coaches who will engage fellows, share context, build capacity while applying peer-to-mentoring tactics.

“The launch will be virtual, with the central theme being ” Fate of the Union: A case for Intentional political Leadership in Africa.

“The guest Speaker will be Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye, Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana (2017-2021) .While applications will thereafter be open to potential Fellows with political ambition for 2023 and beyond.

“It is important to not that the virtual launch will bring together the media, members of Nigeria’s civil society, EPLF Faculty and Advisory Council Members, friends of the Foundation, and representatives of relevant institutions crucial to the program’s work.