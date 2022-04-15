By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied involvement in the ongoing insecurity in the South-East.

Yesterday, unknown gunmen numbering about 12, stormed the Ihitte Uboma local government area in Imo State and shot dead a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Okorie Anthony, at the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration Exercise, CVR.

These masked men have been terrorizing the region for many years now. Irked with the incessant killings, IPOB, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful vowed to expose those behind the dastardly act.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Emma stated that IPOB members were not the ones that attacked INEC staff in Imo.

Emma equally disassociated the group from the rumor making the rounds that IPOB members are the ‘Unknown Gunmen’, that have been killing people.

His words: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, strongly condemn the attack on INEC staff at Ihite Uboma LGA of Imo State.

“We are also warning these traitors and enemies of Biafra behind these barbaric attacks to stop or be ready to reap the reward of their atrocities. IPOB cannot afford to allow them to continue to terrorise our people or demonise our peaceful organisation as some uninformed people appoint accusing fingers at us.

“IPOB is not happy with these criminal activities going on in our region because we don’t want this to continue and we are going to expose those behind this evil in the region.

“Anybody involved in this act will regret it. We totally disassociate from this act of criminality. IPOB volunteers and ESN have no hands in this criminal act that criminals randomly carry out against our people.

“We have made it clear to the public severally that IPOB members are not unknown gunmen and we cannot be because we have objective which is to restore Biafra as a free, Independent and Sovereign Nation.

“Anybody who is involved in this evil act on INEC officers at Ihite Uboma LGA will pay dearly. The masterminds are being sponsored by unfortunate politicians thinking they can jeopardise our decision to make Biafra freedom a reality.

“We want to make it publicly known that IPOB and its security units did not attack INEC officers in Imo State. IPOB will not relent in discovering those behind this devilish activities and expose them.”