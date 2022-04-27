By Henry Ojelu

Your Study Path, a pocket-friendly online learning platform has recently launched an Application that boasts of “high-quality educational videos and learning materials” for students preparing for WAEC and JAMB, starting June.

Founded by two friends and ex-classmates, Your Study Path wants to make education fun and accessible to the everyday Nigerian student. To this end, they have created high-quality, engaging educational videos delivered by experts on internet-based devices. With real-time feedback and quick buffering speed, they have created a product that allows learners to learn with the appropriate guidance and without concerns about internet limitations.

Co-founder, Daniel Egunjobi made this known in a statement saying “unlike other e-learning platforms, Your Study Path has two advantages, first it employs a hybrid method of content delivery. This means that in addition to pre-recorded animated and colorful learning videos, there is the whiteboard and marker learning experience that most students are already familiar with.”

“Additionally, it has a low price point of entry while still maintaining the highest standards of quality. Compared to the competition, plans are as affordable as ₦2,000 per month or ₦10,000 per year. For context, this translates to almost a 70% reduction in both monthly and yearly costs when compared to other competitors.”

This is undoubtedly good news for the millions of Nigerian school children who are either out of school or are not learning enough.

Speaking on the idea behind the product, he noted that the program doesn’t intend to eliminate school but supports it. “Our driving question is why should a student spend 6 years preparing for WAEC and JAMB and still fail it?” he said.

In recent times, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed that a large percentage of students performed poorly in the 2021 UTME exams, therefore, it’s welcoming news that Egunjobi and his team decided to build “an affordable school in your pocket.”

“Every business I have built has been to make ends meet. But this is one thing I’m doing that’s beyond making ends meet. It’s personal and it’s all about changing people’s lives,” he concluded.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, an investor noted that Your Study Path solves an all too familiar problem.

“I was driven to invest in this because it’s so relatable. I’ve seen people who go to public schools and don’t get the right education. You’re bringing education to someone in the slum without buying uniforms. It’s beyond this setting, and I’m investing in charity for education as a whole. For now, only 4 subjects will be available on the platform but the brand has plans to include other subjects as well as expand its curriculum and regions of coverage. We are open to partnerships and can be reached through our website,” he said.

Innocent Usigbe, co-founder and creative director, explained that the ultimate goal is for it to be the largest learning ecosystem where anyone can learn about anything in a fun, interesting and affordable manner.