By Chancel Sunday

The traditional leadership and people of Uduophori and Odorubu communities of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State have sent a strong message to the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ajakovo, Oharisi III, to desist from his efforts to annex their communities into his kingdom.

Leadership of the communities who presented declaration documents, yesterday, after an enlarged meeting at the palace of the Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom, HRM (Dr) Danladi Foubiri Owoupele, Angulu I, at Adobu, said they were bonafide descendants of Taraki, their paternal progenitor.

The two declarations signed by leaders of Uduophori community, including Chief Jacob Egbe (Amanana-owei), Pa Etakebo Eduotaroma (Amaokosuowei in-council), Chief Obanyedo Bobson (President-General) and six others, while Chief Abafako Godday (Amanana-owei), Pa Diequevwereho Roland (Amaokosuowei in-council), Hon. Samson Ogbo (President General) and eight others for Odorubu community.

The declarations read in part: “During the creation of states in 1976 under the Boundary Adjustment Commission, headed by Justice Nasir, Adobu, Uduophori and Odorubu remained in the defunct Bendel State and the larger group of Tarakiri communities was merged with Rivers State, now Bayelsa State.

“The prescribed authority then appointed the Ebe-bebeare-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom, Chief J.K. Ekpejuku, a native of Uduophori federated community, on the Bomadi/Burutu Council of Chiefs in the then Bendel State (see gazette no. 51 vol. 14th, 15th September, 1977).

“In 1983, when the government of the defunct Bendel State recognized royal stools for various clans, an autonomous stool was well approved for the Tarakiri communities and other clans like Kabowei, Kumbowei, Gbaramatu and Ogbe-Ijoh to represent their clans on the Bomadi/Burutu Traditional Council of Chiefs (see Bendel State gazette no. 29 vol. 20, 23th June, 1983).

“In 1999, the government of Delta State recognized the Ebedaowei stool for the Tarakiri Council of Chiefs (see gazette no. 3 vol. 9, January 1999). We have the backing of history, we’re bonafide indigenes of Tarakiri Kingdom and we were at no time subjects of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom.

“Therefore, we enthusiastically declared that, Tarakiri of Ijaw nation is our paternal progenitor and we’ve always been under the Tarakiri Kingdom from time immemorial. We did not dispute the fact that we’re Urhobo-speaking Ijaw, we’re maternally from Ogele of Ughelli Kingdom .

“Having put the records straight, we use this medium to draw attention of the general public to take note of these general declarations by the traditional leadership and good people of Uduophori and Odorubu communities, the Ovie of Ughelli should desist from his annexation attempt”.