By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said that Nigeria is almost in a state of war and it is no longer tolerable.

He said this at the Blessing and Commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media Centre, explaining that the centre is not only for the Catholic church and members, but a project whose benefit would go far and wider.

Martins said the retreat centre is a place provided for the purpose of providing a conducive atmosphere for people to catch their breath, reflect and to think and to reconnect with God, which also would be available for anyone who wants to use it for that purpose.

His words: “I think the fact of the matter is, this issue of insecurity has been before this government, and since this government and indeed this government was able to win elections because of the promises they made that the insecurity would be a thing of the past, but unfortunately it is not the case now.

“Infact we feel a lot more insecure now than before. Where we have bandits going to attack military formations that have arms and ammunitions, they attack them with such boldness; it is obviously a situation that is getting out of hands.

“Obviously our government is not doing well enough at all and we need to continue to challenge them. As politicians prepare for elections, we must listen very carefully to what they say about securing this nation.

“Let us ask them particular things that they need to do and particular things they want to do, otherwise we would just be hearing the same old story of empty promises and we cannot afford that in this country anymore.

“We are almost like in a state of war in this country and this is certainly intolerable, we need elections to hold, I cannot say elections would not hold but let our people prepare themselves adequately to ensure they listen well to whatever people are saying and then get their voters card and vote with conscience not according to monies that people give to them or any other inducement,” he said.

On his part, Chairman/Founder Lumen Christi Television Network, Mr. Soji Olagunju, said that the centre is meant for the propagation of the gospel, saying: “Lumen Christi is purely catholic television as against what we have in the circular world. It is dedicated to Christ for the proclamation of the gospel from the Catholic Church perspective. We do live broadcast of daily mass, inclusive of Sundays.

“I never thought of it, it was divine instruction that it should be done, in fact it took me about five years to come to the reality to consider doing something like this. This is not a business, it is for the spreading of the gospel and propagating the catholic faith, which is the mother church.

“It is a retreat centre for quiet time for families, individuals and groups. There are over 70 rooms to take care of people. The media centre would be offering services,” he said.