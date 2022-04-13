By Godwin Oritse



NIGERIA’s leading estate firm, Wemabod Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Connect Homes Limited to build 155 housing units in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony, Chairman of Wemabod Arch. Owodunni Opayemi said that the move was a symbolic milestone that would redefine the future of housing in Ekiti State.

Opayemi noted that Wemabod remains absolutely committed to delivering quality housing to Nigerians describing the engagement of Connect Homes as the best fit for the task given its pedigree in the built industry.



He said, “The choice of Connect Homes as the delivery partner is quite strategic given its experience and professionalism in the built sector and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver quality houses in Ekiti. Connect Homes is a home-grown development company that has driven the Ekiti Homes Agenda of the Dr. Kayode Fayemi administration in Ekiti State. We believe under the Wemabod ethos, they will deliver quality homes in record time”.



Similarly, Managing Director, Wemabod Limited, Mr. Yemi Ejidiran stated that the MoU signing is the first of many that Wemabod will be initiating with developers as part of its bid to increase Wemabod’s presence across the South West region starting from Ekiti. ‘The decision to deliver housing units in Ekiti State was borne out of the desire to contribute our part to reducing the housing deficit in the South West noting that currently there is an increased demand for new housing in the State’. He further described the MOU signing between Wemabod and Connect Homes as a huge success that is in total alignment with the visions of both organisations.



Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Connect Homes Limited, Mr. Ope Akeju explained that the MoU signing is a breakthrough in the housing sector and that the company is delighted to work with Wemabod in providing housing solutions to the people of Ekiti State through this collaboration. He said, “we are excited to be entering this agreement to deliver 155 homes in a fully serviced and environmentally sustainable community that we believe will set the standard for contemporary living in Ekiti State. We are glad to be part of this historic occasion that would provide more housing access to Nigerians”.



Upon completion, Wemabod Estate Ado Ekiti which is located on Iworoko Road would have facilities such as full security with CCTV & patrols, 24 hour power supply, communal areas with recreation & sport fields, shopping mail, an on-site estate office, among others.