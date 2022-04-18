Two months after Wellness Healthcare Group launched Wellness Plus app , a healthcare service delivery scheme in Nigeria, it is set to launch another software platform known as Pharmacentre, a Business to Business ,B2B and Business to Customer, B2C.

Managing Director/Chief executive Officer,Wellness Medical Distribution, Pharm Adetutu Afolabi, explained that “Pharmacentre is a B2B and B2C Software Platform created by Wellness Medical Distribution. This software is created to leverage technology in the distribution of medical supplies, pharmaceutical products, laboratory test kits, and reagents to hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, patent medicine stores, and individuals at competitive prices, with a framework to make life easy for everyone in the health sector and the world at large”.

she further explained that “it is a multi-vendor, integrative pharma commerce platform for pharmaceutical logistics uniting Pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and end-users. Its mission is to ease the supply chain and bottlenecks that typify access to Pharma products”

The acclaimed leading Nigerian Healthcare Service Provider, according to her, was passionate about delivering quality healthcare and improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, through affordable and seamless services.

Noting that by extension, the impact would also promote the general well-being in Africa, she said already, the wellness plus app had been receiving “ tremendous praise for its features. And some have hailed it for its innovation in healthcare service delivery in Nigeria. For over a decade, the organization has risen to the task of becoming Africa’s leading provider of healthcare and wellness products and services”.

The Pharmacentre launch event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, she informed and therefore called on Pharma merchants to come together and collaborate with the group to create a new experience with pharma commerce