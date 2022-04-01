By Idowu Bankole

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn, mostly in strong terms, plans by the Lekki concession company, LCC, to resume tolling on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, from April 1st, 2022.

Tolling of the Lekki-Ikoyin link bridge was suspended shortly after youths took to the streets, and barricaded access to the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to protest the unjustified arrest and extra-judicial killings by men of the Nigeria police special anti-robbery unit, SARS, The protest, which started in early October, led to the killing of some protesters at the Lekki tollgate by security agents deployed to contain the protest on October 20, 2020.

Since the incident, tolling on both the Lekki tollgate and the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge were suspended with a panel of inquiry by the Lagos State government was set up to review complaints against security agents in the state.

But, hostility seems to be brewing with the announcement by the Lekki concession company, LCC to resume tolling from, tomorrow, April 1st

Reacting to the announcement, some Nigerians on social media have vowed to resist any attempt to toll the bridge., calling for justice to the memories of those who lost their lives during the protest.

@Moris_Monye we’ll surprise you if tolling resumes on the link bridge. #Nojustice#Tolling

@DAMIADENUGA Lend your voice to this cause please, the victims of the Lekki Toll Massacre have gotten no justice, it is an insult to their memories to collect money there. Retweet this if you see this tweet!!! #NoJusticeNoToll

@SavvyRinu The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association Chairman just announced the decision of all Residents which is NO TO TOLLING at Lekki Toll Gate.

NoJusticeNoToll !!! #EndSARS ✊🏾

Popular investigative journalist @DavidHundeyin calls for a robust protest and not a 5minutes rally.

He wrote, “That inability to ever maintain focus and energy beyond 5 minutes is why during EndSARS, we were having arguments about whether street concerts and Premier League football on big screens at Lekki Toll Plaza should be part of the protest”

Entertainment is what will kill you people

But @mmayomi believes Nigerians should allow tolling of the road considering the level of development and infrastructure those plying the route are enjoying

He wrote, “We moved to Lekki in 2003. I can still remember the struggle on that bad road every morning on my way to school(Unilag) when the school hostel was closed for a year. You guys didn’t know what we faced on that road then. We are happy about the new road and toll.

@Seyi__ however has a different opinion.

He noted, “You see that Lekki Massacre, we will not forget and we will not forgive those of you who said it didn’t happen.”

@Funkemyfun has questioned the tolling of the road, demanding where what the state government does with other sources of revenue from the state.

Stop being emotional. Ask your bffs to account for; state loans, federal allocation, income tax, vat, local govt allocation, vehicle licence, mot and all other sources of revenue. Again, there are better roads all over the state without tolls, why ONLY Lekki? It makes no sense

@SirWilliam•Anyone that denies Lekki Massacre happened does not deserve your pity. it doesn’t matter what happened to them, even if they lose a loved one. Learn to maintain Political grudges, laugh at them or be indifferent to them, nothing else

@VOOForSenate

I condemn the reopening of the lekki toll plaza. I call upon all lovers of justice to be on alert from morrow to make sure justice is served and our nation is better. We must not let them get away with this barbaric act

