We’ll resolve Abia APC crisis soon– Orji Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will resolve the crisis bedevilling the Abia State chapter of the party.

Addressing some leaders of the party from Bende local government area on Thursday evening in Abuja, Kalu who is also a former governor of Abia State said gap in communication led to the crisis.

“I am all out to reconcile everyone. I don’t belong to any faction. I didn’t support any group but it is time to come together, because APC in Abia is one big family.

“I am in touch with all aggrieved members to ensure that the party is not consumed by the crisis rocking it. It is my duty to unite all and I am currently doing it.

“I am appealing to you all to unite, because united we stand and divided we fall. Go back and tell others that APC shall come back stronger and I am committed to the unity and success of the party,” he said.

