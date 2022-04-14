By Ezra Ukanwa, and Olaoluwa Enoch, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Thursday, said that the Federal Government, FG, is committed to enforce the National Gender Policy order of the Federal High Court in all the public sectors.

Recall that a suit was filed against the Nigerian Government, seeking the implementation of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action in appointments of women in public office.

Delivering his judgement on the suit on Wednesday, April 6, the judge, Donatus Okorowo, agreed with the plaintiff that Nigerian women had been subjected to various forms of discrimination concerning appointments into key positions of government, dismissing the preliminary objection if the defendant.

“Dismantling barriers to women’s participation in public spheres has been achieved through progressive interpretation of municipal laws and international obligations and treaties,” the judge had ruled.

Speaking during a world press conference on the groundbreaking judgement, organized by Women Radio in Abuja, Tallen said: “I stand here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who sends his congratulations to all Nigerian Women on this landmark victory. Mr. President rejoices with us and is really glad of this judgement.

“I want to assure you that the president under his able leadership, and my humble self as the minister of women affairs will do everything possible to ensure and sustain the victory to ensure its implementation.”

In her welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Mufuliat Fijabi, said the conference aimed at emphasizing that work had just begun especially in facilitating successful implementation and obedience to the court order.

“The history made on 6 April 2022 is being documented and upon completion, it will be widely disseminated as a learning point for other strategies and other countries of the world to emulate and learn from,” she said.

The action was brought by Funmi Falana on behalf of the Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Women Empowerment Legal Aid, and Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Vision Spring Initiative, and Women in Politics Forum, among others.

They had, among other reliefs, sought an order to ensuring the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contained in Sections 42, 147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the National Gender Policy, 2006, in the governance of the country, among others.