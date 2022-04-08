By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday said he would not surrender the state to criminals.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of the State Council of Traditional Rulers at the Government House in Owerri.

Uzodimma insisted that it was because the number of attacks by the hoodlums in the state was sponsored by politicians.

According to the governor, “As we congratulate you, the traditional rulers and heads of each local government, we remind you of the responsibilities that follow, government can’t function without partnership with traditional rulers. You’re responsible for coordinating community affairs in your various areas, don’t enjoy only the aura of your office, but you should ensure peace and tranquillity in the local governments.

“The symbol of every community is seen at the Eze’s palace, both the good the bad, whether you’re a Christians, Muslims or pagan they all belong to the office of the traditional ruler, those causing troubles in the communities are known by the traditional rulers, it’s left for them if they dare to nip them in the bud.

“Find the courage to use the powers given to you, we can not leave the state for anybody rather we would chase away the criminals, we know politicians are behind these problems, and we shall defeat them.”

Reacting, the Imo state chairman of traditional rulers of the Athe maifeke community, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, promised that the royal fathers would work with the state government to address the insecurity situation in the state.

Among the traditional rulers inaugurated were the Deputy Chairman Owerri zone, Akujuobi Osuagwu, Deputy Chairman Orlu zone, Thomas Obiefule, Deputy Chairman okigwe zone, Eze Godwin Okeke among the heads of the 27 local government areas of the state.