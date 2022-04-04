Rauf Aregbesola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s faction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, said they would not be blackmailed into leaving the party for unprincipled politicians.

The faction, in a statement by Abiodun Agboola, said the group is aware of clandestine move to frustrate their members out of the party, but have resolved to stay put irrespective of level of impunity in therein.

According to the statement, the group after a stakeholders meeting on Sunday, resolved to stay put in the party being founding members and co-founders in the state.

They said: “We are the original inheritors and proud sustainers of the progressive politics and governance in Osun and therefore cannot leave it for minimalist, who has not offered the people tangible democratic dividends in about four years now.

“Our conviction to pursue a desired new order and restoration of rights, sanity and true progressive ideology became stronger with the conclusion of the APC’s national convention few days back.

“We will not abandon the platform for fair weather friends and his sponsors whose desperation for political profits has led to the bastardisation of the progressives norms and values.

“However, the stakeholders believe that the newly-installed national executives of the APC (excluding the political prostitute among them) may as well be a very bright hope which will put an end to the impunity-riddled Caretaker.

“Instead of leaving the party, we will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases we have on our hands.

“We are sure of victory on the suits, if they are devoid of vicious human interference.

“The cloudy situation in Osun APC is a passing phase, which will definitely come to an end by the grace of God who has not, and will never support treachery and the patriotic zeal of the new management team of the APC at the national level, who desires success for the party,” the statement reads.

Vanguard News