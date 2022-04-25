File image of Nnamdi Kanu (middle) and his lawyers.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The legal team of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it would explore compelling legal processes to finally lay to rest the remaining 7-count charge still pending at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the IPOB leader.

The IPOB lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after the legal team visited Kanu at the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja, on Monday.

Ejiofor said it was part of the interaction they had with Kanu, at the DSS detention centre.

According to Ejiofor, “The routine Court-Ordered visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been concluded. We had an incisive review of compelling legal processes we are exploring to ensure that the remaining 7-Count charge still pending is permanently laid to rest.

“Onyendu extends his heartfelt gratitude to all UmuChineke for remaining steadfast and undeterred. He is, as usual, profoundly impressed by your demonstration of uncommon discipline, unity, understanding, loyalty, and forthrightness.

“Onyendu observed that this trying phase is on the verge of extinction and the Name of ChukwuOkike Abiama will be eternally glorified. Onyendu emphasized vigilance, particularly in times like this, and highly commended you all for your peaceful conduct, even in the face of seemingly unprovoked attacks. He encouraged you all to always be on guard, even in your prayers and supplications to the Almighty ChukwuOkike Abiama.”

“Be assured that we, in the legal team, are not leaving any stone unturned towards achieving Onyendu’s freedom, and it will surely end in Praises soon,” Ejiofor said.