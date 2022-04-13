.

As Senate holds a Special session for Adamu, Kyari, Nasiha

We will stand by him, work with him and do all the foot soldiering to see that he succeeds, Sani Musa

I will urge you, particularly the national chairman of APC, as you go there, please protect those who are in danger. You know how it is done, the Manager tells Adamu

Urges him to maintain Senatorial integrity in service to Nigerians to boost confidence in members of the National Assembly.

I am confident that APC which we thought was almost gone has got it right, Akpan

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP yesterday thanked the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for electing Senator Abdullahi Adamu which was produced by the opposition party.

According to the PDP, Senator Adamu who was the governor of Nasarawa State, and later Minister of Works under the former ruling party, rose to become the Secretary, Board of Trustees, BoT of the party before he dumped it for the APC.

This is as the Senate yesterday held a valedictory session to mark the exit of three members of the upper chamber.



The members include the new Chairman of the APC. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, and Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha.



The session which started at 11:45 am ended at 1:58 pm.

The session commenced with a presentation from the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).



He congratulated the former lawmakers on their recent attainments.



Lawmakers took turns to speak glowingly about the three former Senators at the session.

Speaking during the session, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South who hailed the APC for electing their former members into the National Working Committee, NWCThe Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), urged the Adamu to deepen democracy in the discharge of his duties.



Abaribe said, “I thank the All Progressives Congress (APC) for making the choice of their chairman as someone that the PDP has produced and also the Secretary of the BOT of the PDP. So we are happy.

‘I wish him well in this new job that Nigerians have entrusted on his shoulder.The bridge builder. We are very happy that you have also gone to show them how democracy works.

“We also thank our dear colleague, the deputy chairman, you have not finished your work here but we are going to donate you to still go and do your job.

“My great friend Hassan, who came as PDP, left here, and now came back and to go back again. PDP, APC; PDP again, APC again. And I say, Hassan, wherever you are, remember your home.”

Also speaking, Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South asked the new APC National Chairman to remember those who are in danger against the backdrop that everyone in the party is in one way or the other affected, just as he urged Adamu to maintain “Senatorial integrity” in service to Nigerians, adding that doing so would boost confidence in members of the National Assembly.

The manager said, “The first test for you will be, to protect those who are here, not me, because we are not in the same political party.

“Everyone is in danger in one way or the other. Yesterday (Tuesday), this place was very scanty because everyone is in danger. So, I will urge you, particularly the national chairman of APC, as you go there, please protect those who are in danger. You know how it is done. Those of us on this side will be watching with keen interest. We know who you are, we know what you can do. Try your best for all of us.”

Also speaking, a frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship position, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East noted that the emergence of Senator Adamu as APC National Chairman was the best decision made by the All Progressives Congress, “We will stand by him, work with him and do all the foot soldiering to see that he succeeds “

On his part, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South who urged the National Chairman and his Deputy to protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, as it is the most vulnerable arm of government, said, “Now that we have people from here as leaders of the party, you have the responsibility. It is not about us, it is about the Senate. It is not about Ndume being a Senator from Southern Borno but protecting the position of the Senate or the representation from the southern Borno having someone that served from two, three or four terms.

“You know that the rate of turnover is very worrisome. It is not because the legislators are not performing, we need you the chairman to protect the institution and this institution is made up of individuals with a wealth of experience. Nigerians are expecting alot from the institution.”

Also speaking, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North urged Senator Abdullahi Adamu to bring his wealth of experience as former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum to bear on the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On his part, Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central who described Senator Adamu as eminently qualified to lead the ruling APC to victory in 2023, observed that it was the first time that members of the Senate were elevated to serve in higher capacities.

Also speaking, Senator Adamu Aliero, APC, Kebbi Central who commended Senator Adamu for laying the foundation of Nasarawa State and strides in developing the education sector, noted that as the first Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Senator Adamu was able to ensure harmony among members irrespective of diverse political persuasion.

According to him, the new National Chairman contributed to the growth of Agriculture in Nigeria as Chairman of the Farmer’s Association of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.



Aliero added that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, on the other hand, recorded a long history of service with impeccable legislative achievements as Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC and FCT.



Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, PDP, Akwa-Ibom North East said, “Senator Adamu is a man you can trust any day. I am confident that APC which we thought was almost gone has got it right.



“I am confident that Baba Adamu will do the right thing. We will miss him.”



Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West, said, “Senator Adamu is a political textbook of contemporary Nigeria. He is patriotic and God-fearing. Each time he speaks here, he speaks from the position of the law.



“I served in his Committee on Agriculture. You’ll know he is a believer in the rule of law. He is a no-nonsense man.



“Your (Adamu’s) emergence is a pointer that more people from the other side, from the body language, are willing to come back. km8He is a good man with a large heart who is a team player.”



In his contribution, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan described the emergence of four members (serving and former) of the National Assembly as party executives of the APC as a remarkable development in the political evolution and history of Nigeria.

Also Read:

INSECURITY: You don’t take a knife and rip open your belly, APC Chair Adamu tells el-Rufai, Amaechi



Lawan said, “That the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), National Secretary and National Auditor are all people who are either completing their service in the Senate or were here before.



“What this goes to show is that the legislature is coming of age, that the legislature is now contributing to the political development and stability of our country, and we shouldn’t take this for granted.



“Even though the legislature has been the most disadvantaged arm of government out of the three, I think it is rapidly developing.”



In his remarks, the APC Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu assured that the newly elected lawmakers in the APC would protect the integrity of the National Assembly within the confines of the party and its processes.



Adamu who also extended a hand of friendship to lawmakers in the minority party to become members of APC, said, “As I go out of this chamber my colleagues, I’ll go with one assignment that I’ve given myself. I’ll break through this side of the aisle.



“I have friends here that I hope and pray, that the spirit that we’ve lived with over the years will continue to trail whatever we do.



“Some of you are the best materials that this country can have, but you’re in the wrong camp.



“I was a founding member of the PDP in 1998. I took the flag of PDP to Nasarawa state. I served as a Governor with PDP, I served as Secretary of the Board of Trustees.



“They say it as if to remind me. As a person who did provide the service, nobody has asked me why did you break the bondage between you and PDP.



“It is in my heart of hearts, those of you who are willing to reach out to the higher pedestal of life, our hands are open and we are stretching those hands to you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria