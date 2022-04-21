By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Former Speaker of Parliament in Ghana’s and Director, Centre for Constitutional Studies at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Accra, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has suggested the establishment of a West Africa Electoral Commission (WAEC) to conduct and supervise elections at national level in West African countries.

Oquaye made the suggestion at the virtual launch of the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) of The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF), on Tuesday.

He said WAEC would work with national electoral bodies to coordinate the conduct of elections in member states and ensure fairness and justice which will therefore mitigate electoral disputes that have always characterized elections in Africa.

His words: “Our elections have been sponsored by donors for a long time. Now they are becoming donor-weary.

“In view of the disputes attendant to African elections, I suggest that in our sub-region, we examine the possibility of establishing a West Africa Electoral Commission (WAEC) to help conduct and supervise all national elections. Its operations will take a leaf from the West African Examinations Council. It will work in tandem with the National Electoral Bodies and ensure fairness and justice.

“The democratisation process should be a collective effort in which civil society organisations, churches, the media, voluntary organisations, NonProfit Institutions, Think Tanks, etc. should have regular exchanges on national issues at ALL levels within the nation,” he said.

Oquaye who was the keynote speaker, called for the enactment and strengthening of laws to check monetization of elections in Nigeria, saying such action would sanitize the nation and enhance good governance.

“It is also important to note that Laws on political expenses towards elections should be devised to stifle the growing cancer of monecracy.

“Such efforts will sanitise the nation, improve and feed qualitative dialogue

into the body politic and ultimately improve the level of governance”, he said.

Speaking on the Challenges and Prospects of Intentional

Political Leadership in Africa, Prof. Oquaye posited that well-trained, good, efficient, and selfless leadership constitute the fundamental sine qua non in the governing of states.

He, however, lamented the existing gap between leaders and the people, the lack of patriotic leadership and avaricious greed which are quite visible in most African countries.

“It is interesting to note that there is a gaping gap between leaders and people in our nations. Without appropriate grooming present-day young

politicians cannot wait to be fully matured before venturing into politics.

“Neither do we see meaningful attachments which could engender meaningful mentoring as we see in advanced nations. It is an indisputable truism that there is a political leadership deficit in Africa.

The level of amateurism and insatiable greed are alarming. African

leaders have voluntarily transferred more funds to overseas banks for their personal use and aggrandisement than the colonial masters did through the age of colonisation. The love for the nation is zero as the bulk of our people languish in poverty, misery and disease. The style of opulence they generally display cry to high heavens.

“In the process, running elections has become such an expensive exercise

that many seats are virtually sold to the highest bidder.There is a resultant dichotomy between rulers and the ruled.

“It is no wonder that there is a high attrition rate in the tenure of African legislators generally ranging from 40% to 55% at every election. The process is very bizarre. The African legislator is confronted with multidimensional roles unknown to the advanced nations.

“The legislator is expected to build markets, schools and clinics, pay school fees, attend and sponsor funerals, where he/she has to contribute substantially as a chief mourner, and other socio-cultural functions which impede his/her effectiveness in performing the requisite legally mandated duties”, he argued.

Earlier in his opening remarks, founder of TBLF and former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, said the foundation has in its 11 years of existence shown commitment in raising a generation of leaders for Nigeria and Africa in general.

He identified lack of mentorship as one of the challenges of leadership, while emphasizing that TBLF has over the years seek to introduce programmes and initiatives that will ultimately impact the provision of leadership beyond the public sector.

“Over the years, my experience has been such that – we’ve managed to get into political office as young men and women, but sometimes we’ve not been deliberately groomed to provide the type of leadership that is consequential and has an impact. And as such, many of you will agree with me that there have been somewhat of a failure of leadership in Africa, not just in Nigeria.

“But I will like to emphasize that the foundation has over the years sought to introduce programmes and initiatives that will have an impact ultimately on how we are governed and how we provide leadership not just in the public sector but beyond the public sector.

“We have achieved some successes and have some impacts. The Bridge Leadership Foundation has grown to become one of the largest not-for-profit leadership organizations in Nigeria today, and certainly it holds that position in the southern part of Nigeria, particularly the south south zone”, he said.

Imoke further stated that the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship was borne out of TBLF’s understanding of the challenges of leadership and the gaps that have existed over the years when it comes to defining leadership in Africa and leadership for a new generation of Africans.

“And clearly we can’t achieve that without being deliberate. We also can’t achieve that without being focused on grooming up leaders. We cannot expect that a leader, by virtue of opportunity, without the right qualifications, exposure and experience will ultimately get into political office and deliver the dividends of democracy as we see in Africa.

“That’s a tall order. That’s why it is imperative that we now as a people understand the challenges of leadership and start to introduce programmes and initiatives that will lead ultimately to better governance, better leadership, inclusive leader, growth in our economy and indeed sustenance of transparency and accountability in governance.

“I believe that this particular fellowship which is being introduced today is designed to focus deliberately on raising a generation of leaders that will take Africa to the next level. And that’s imperative if we must continue to hold our place in global politics.

“This particular fellowship is indeed a fellowship programme that the Bridge Foundation has over the years been working towards and it’s an honour and of pleasure to have this virtual launch of the fellowship.

“Let me continue to appreciate all those who have worked hard to make sure that this fellowship actually achieve its objectives and have seen to its introduction”, he said.

Unveiling the EPLF, Ms Naomi Lucas, EPLF Technical Advisory Council Chair, said the fellowship specifically targets mid-senior level technocrats, young, value-driven civil servants, Nigerians in diaspora interested in leading Nigeria, political appointees such as Special Advisers,Technical Assistants, Commissioners, among others.

