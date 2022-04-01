…says policies, programmes promoting

Mgration governance in Nigeria has been domesticated

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons ( NCFRIM) has said that it was committed to helping the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to realize its promise of lifting at least 100 million Nigerians from abject poverty.

The Commission also said it has domesticated good policies and programmes on migration such as favourable asylum policy, land provision for refugees/IDPs/returnees that would promote migration governance in Nigeria.

According to a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, the commission was also partnering with Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs), Non Governmental Organisation (NGOs) and faith based organizations for migration development with the support of International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other international partners to bring development to the grassroots.

The statement further stated that the commission has recorded tremendous achievement under the leadership of Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as Federal Commissioner.

NCFRMI noted that was making tremendous improvement by reviewing the migration policy which was launched in 2015 along with its 2019-2023 plan of action.

The commission also stated that it had carried out repatriation and reintegration of persons from Libya, and other countries over the years and had also facilitated the safe return to Nigeria refugees with the desire to return and presently seeking asylum in Cameron, Chad and the Niger Republic.

“As the commission has recorded several performance indices in terms of government intervention and programmes aimed at providing IDPs, Refugees and Migrants with durable solutions consisting of the best tools to enable the IDPs and Concerned Persons become self-reliant and useful to their communities and the overall development of the country.

“The NCFRMI in terms of partnership has assiduously worked and functioned with major stakeholders in providing training and life skills to Persons of Concern across the nation, such as Projects Skill-Up, Reliance as well as GoDigital, partnering with I. Create, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“In a pragmatic approach by initiating the GoDigital programme in training at about 50,000 Persons of Concern in Abuja-FCT, in empowering them with information communication technology (ICT), capacity building to hone their skills in ICT.

“Just as the Federal Government is keen in alleviating 100 million Nigerians from poverty level, the NCFRMI is at the forefront with the support, direction of the Office of the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, as its supervising Minister and the motherly role played on sustainable basis to make NCFRMI effectively driven and focused on the task ahead.

“The NCFRMI has been open to all stakeholders, CSOs, NGOs and supporting agencies including development partners as it has recognized that all hands must be on deck for the successful delivery of its mandate to Nigerians far and near.

GOCMEJ has, therefore, passed a vote of confidence on the present leadership of NCFRMI.

“The Project Skill-Up programme is geared towards training the persons in shoe-making, welding, tailoring, catering, tilling, videography, graphics, website design, carpentry, hairdressing and barbering with starter kits given to each participant spread across the country to empower them with the ability to develop their creative energies and become self-reliant”, the statement read.